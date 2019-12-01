2nd Half - In Game Live - Redskins @ Panthers

In Terry McLaurin, who jut had a tough, contested 11-yard snare and Kelvin Harmon, it appears that the Redskins have two players that can run routes, grab tough balls and climb the ladder. If they can stay healthy, this might be the Redskins best pair already since DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.

At the 11:44 mark of the 3rd quarter, Dwayne Haskins was drilled by Shaq Thompson almost immediately but still had enough to get rid of the football on target to Jeremy Sprinkle for 23 yards on 2nd-and-15.

That was followed by a tough Adrian Peterson run for 22 yards on first down off the right edge with Tony Bergstrom leading the way. Then the Redskins offense hit the skids again in the red zone, as Haskins threw a dump screen off the back of Brandon Scherff followed by getting sacked on 3rd down. He missed a wide open Steven Sims Jr.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 36-yard field goal to make it 15-14 Redskins with 8:33 left in the third quarter.

On a 3rd-and-9, Kyle Allen was chased hard by Ryan Anderson and Nate Orchard, who looks spry and fresh in his first game with the Redskins. The boo birds are out for the Panthers offense.

So far, Washington has controlled Christian McCaffrey for (10-38) rushing and (3-27) in the pass game.

In the last five Carolina offensive drives, they have a net total of ten yards on 16 total plays.

Terry McLaurin just allowed a long ball that he should have caught to go right through his hands while he leaped.

