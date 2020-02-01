RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History!

Chris Russell

If you're reading this on Friday January 31st - it was 32 years ago exactly today that Doug Williams made history. The Redskins made history. Timmy Smith came out of nowhere to make history and even with the 54th Super Bowl to be played Sunday night, there weren't many more significant days in the sport.

Watch it here:

The boxscore for Super Bowl XXII:

Washington Redskins: 42 Denver Broncos:10

They played the game at Jack Murphy Stadium (Qualcomm) which doesn't even have an NFL team anymore. 

The cover of the official  game program for Super Bowl XXII. 

Super Bowl XXII Program
Amazon

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Greg Olsen is Free...The Redskins need a Tight End!

It almost makes too much sense. A 34-year old still productive tight end is available who happens to have been coached by the same staff in Washington, which has a huge need.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Guice on Rivera: "I feel like he's really going to turn things around here, for sure."

Derrius Guice is a man of the people. Now - he just has to figure out a way to stay healthy and to be a part of what Ron Rivera is doing to try and restore the glory.

Chris Russell

Theismann: "Don't even consider a thought, a phone call!"

Joe says NO! Don't do it. Don't make a call and just "hang up" if/when teams call the Redskins about Chase Young and the No. 2 overall pick.

Chris Russell

by

Berttalk

A Redskins Fan Needs You

When adults get sick, it sucks. When tragedy strikes it's awful. When a child in the prime of their life suffers, it breaks your heart. Especially when she's 11 & a Redskins fan.

IvanLambert

Brady to Redskins Makes Plenty of Sense

All sorts of rumors are running around. We're inching closer to free agency now that the calendar is turning to February. Could the Redskins be in on the GOAT?

RickSnider

Riverboat Ron on the Sell the Redskins Super Circuit

Ron Rivera made the rounds on Thursday at the Super Bowl. Preaching his message, revealing some insight on how he plans to revive the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Some positive progression & numbers from Dwayne Haskins. https://twitter.com/PFF_NickAkridge/status/1222928232636469251?s=19

Chris Russell

McCaffrey on Rivera: "A heck of a leader and a gritty guy."

You can't find anyone that has anything bad to say about Ron Rivera. Certainly not his former stud running back, Christian McCaffrey.

Chris Russell

Two Years Ago - The Redskins & Chiefs Danced with a Deal. A Disaster once again for Washington.

A trade that changed the course of two NFL franchises for several years to come. The Super Bowl is loaded with plenty of Washington Redskins flavor.

Chris Russell

Radio speculation at its finest right here! https://twitter.com/BackAftaThis/status/1222705303164157952?s=09

Chris Russell