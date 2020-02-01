32 Years ago - Doug Williams, Timmy Smith & the Redskins Made History!

If you're reading this on Friday January 31st - it was 32 years ago exactly today that Doug Williams made history. The Redskins made history. Timmy Smith came out of nowhere to make history and even with the 54th Super Bowl to be played Sunday night, there weren't many more significant days in the sport.

Watch it here:

The boxscore for Super Bowl XXII:

Washington Redskins: 42 Denver Broncos:10

They played the game at Jack Murphy Stadium (Qualcomm) which doesn't even have an NFL team anymore.

The cover of the official game program for Super Bowl XXII.

Amazon

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.