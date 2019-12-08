Redskins
5 Keys for a Redskins Win in Green Bay!

Chris Russell

For the Redskins to still have an unlikely chance at winning the NFC East on Sunday night, here are five huge keys they must accomplish at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

1. Red Zone Execution: 

The Redskins are simply not good in this area and that's kind. Sure, last week they were successful three times but two of those opportunities came from the one-yard line and one was directly off a turnover by the defense and return to the Panthers-1 (Fabian Moreau interception). The Redskins overall on the game were (3-6) in the red zone, which is an improvement from how normally bad they are. 

The problem this week? The Packers are good in the red zone defensively and terrific on offense in the same area. The Redskins are going to have to execute at an elite level. 

2. Run the Damn Ball! 

Nobody is going to execute as good as the Redskins did last week on an every game basis. That's just not realistic (30-248, 8.3, 3 TD). Even if they are struggling like they did against the Jets and even the Lions, stay with it. Eventually you crease a defense and you take pressure off your quarterback. I would look for between 22 - 25 rushing attempts ideally. 

3. Be aggressive on D early! 

There's no chance that the Redskins win this game if they start out as poorly as they did last week. Greg Manusky likes to play conservative on defense until he has no choice. Don't. Not on Sunday. Not against Aaron Rodgers. 

Blitz, pressure and confuse from the start. Rodgers will pick apart your zone defenses with seven or eight defenders just hanging out and not covering enough space. The only chance you have is if you pressure from play one to the final gun. Out of the slot, off the corner, the safeties, double fire Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat from the same side, twist your inside backers by shooting the opposite A-gap. 

4. The passing offense must be passable! 

Quite honestly, it still stinks. The Redskins are No. 32 in the NFL in both major passing categories. That's the reason the offense is so challenged is because nothing good ever comes out of the passing game. 

ProFootballFocus.com can grade Dwayne Haskins the top offensive player with 30 + snaps all they want but he's not good enough yet. They are not good enough. How about no drops? How about making somebody miss in space? Terry McLaurin hasn't had a touchdown since October 13th! 

5. The O-Line has to step up! 

Last week, they were very good. Can they be two weeks in a row? It would be a mini-miracle. They need to get 150+ on the ground and Haskins cannot be sacked five or six times. I would venture to guess that around 75% of the sacks have probably been on Haskins and that's fine. He's young and going to do things that a five-year vet will not do but if the Redskins have any real shot of improving, he has to fix this quickly. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

