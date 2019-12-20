A Cool Promotion by the Redskins

The Redskins are running an interesting promotion before their home finale on Sunday against the (3-11) New York Giants.

The Redskins are crowning their "Hailgate Champion." in a promotion sponsored by Safeway, which recently brought some great tasting food to the media room at Redskins Park, which is always appreciated.

Here's the deal: Redskins broadcaster Rick "Doc" Walker will be judging the best tailgate spots in the "Safeway Red Zone Lot" on Sunday.

You must purchase Red Zone Parking Pass, which as of Thursday night cost a robust $55 per car, according to the link the Redskins distributed.

While that's an absurd charge to park a car for a football game, that's actually a discount compared to other lots and passes on the same link.

The Redskins say you have to be ready by 9 AM and the Safeway Red Zone lot is opening an hour earlier than normal at 8 AM

If you fill out the form provided and Doc selects you - the Redskins say you will win:

2020 Season Tickets

2020 Season Red Zone Lot Parking Pass

$100 Safeway Gift Card

$100 Redskins Team Store Gift Card

Of course, my pal "Tailgate Ted" should win it but it sounds like a cool way to celebrate football, food and fun.

If you want to get tickets to Sunday's game, you can get a pair in the end zone, section 230 for $15 each.

In other words, you can get three tickets and a beer for less than the parking charge!

Only in America....or only at FedExField.

Merry Christmas!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.