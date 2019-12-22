A-P History!

Adrian Peterson has done it again. Another touchdown and more NFL history during the Redskins home finale against the New York Giants.

The touchdown was set up by a Nate Orchard blocked punt for Washington.

Congrats A-P! The Redskins are trailing 35-28 late in the fourth quarter with Case Keenum at quarterback for the injured Dwayne Haskins.

