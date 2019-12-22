A-P History!

RedskinsMaven
Adrian Peterson has done it again. Another touchdown and more NFL history during the Redskins home finale against the New York Giants. 

The touchdown was set up by a Nate Orchard blocked punt for Washington. 

Congrats A-P! The Redskins are trailing 35-28 late in the fourth quarter with Case Keenum at quarterback for the injured Dwayne Haskins. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

