A Redskins "Ryan" That Could Emerge in 2020

Jamual Forrest

With the help of Redskins.com, Jack Del Rio met with Redskins reporters on Thursday to discuss many items, but most importantly, what people should expect of his defense.

Of course, while all eyes are on Chase Young and his elite potential, coaches say don’t forget about Ryan Anderson, who should expect plenty of opportunities to showcase his growth. 

Head coach Ron Rivera put the spotlight on Anderson in recent days as a player he was excited about, specifically for his versatility. Jack Del Rio shared the same sentiments. Anderson, who is entering his fourth year as a pro, is coming off a year of career highs in tackles (44), tackle-for-loss (4), quarterback hits (9), sacks (4), and forced fumbles (5). 

“I’m excited about him getting more opportunities and looking at the film he did some real nice things, so we are looking forward to getting Ryan involved, and I agree with the coach.”, Del Rio said.

2020 is a big year for Anderson, not just because he is entering the final year of his contract but fighting for playing time and a defined role. 

Del Rio also added that competition at training camp would be vital for the whole group, as players must battle it out amongst one another for playing time and roles within the defense. 

Anderson already has the backing of the coaches as a person who can contribute, now, it is time for him to prove their opinion to be of the right one.

Is Ryan Anderson or another under the radar Redskins player your pick to have a breakout 2020?

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here. 

