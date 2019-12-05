Adrian Peterson's Future With the Redskins?

Adrian Peterson is heading to the hall-of-fame. Before he gets there, he still has more to give in this, his second season with the Redskins.

Now the question is - will it be his last.

After a 13-attempt, 99-yard performance and one touchdown in Charlotte to compliment Derrius Guice on Sunday and then a practice on Wednesday, Peterson caught up with reporters including Redskins Maven/SI.com in the Redskins locker room.

With four games remaining, Peterson is at 147 rushing attempts for 642 yards, a 4.4 average, 2 touchdowns and a long of 29 on the ground. Add in (11-98) as a receiver, which is far from his strength.

He was deactivated for week one (for no great reason) and was criminally underused by Jay Gruden in the next four games.

This after a combined 1,250 yards-from-scrimmage season last year with 8 total touchdowns, despite being brought in after Guice was lost for the year and Samaje Perine went out in the second preseason game.

He was re-signed a two-year contract this past March. He costs virtually nothing this year at $1.78 million under the salary cap.

Next year, he only counts $3 million under the cap and if the Redskins want to move on before June 1st, they would only incur a $750 K dead money cap hit, per OverTheCap.com.

Peterson has had slightly more rushing attempts than Guice overall since the second-year young buck returned from injured reserve. In two-of-three games, Peterson has had more opportunities than Guice.

Whatever. It's not a big deal in my eyes, especially considering the numbers are very close and I still don't trust that Guice can be fully unleashed after the injuries he's had.

In case you're wondering - the scoreboard over the last three games reads Adrian Peterson - (32-151), Derrius Guice - (27 - 185).

Guice should be getting more work, if you need him. If you don't, you don't. They didn't on Sunday.

However, I don't believe that Guice should be getting 25 attempts and Peterson with less than ten. It's a two-back league at a very physically demanding position.

Of course Guice has more potential and more juice. He should. It doesn't mean that Peterson doesn't have a role, and a critical one.

That's something Jay Gruden didn't get. It's a decision that Bill Callahan wisely made.

