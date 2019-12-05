Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Adrian Peterson's Future With the Redskins?

ChrisRussell

Adrian Peterson is heading to the hall-of-fame. Before he gets there, he still has more to give in this, his second season with the Redskins. 

Now the question is - will it be his last. 

After a 13-attempt, 99-yard performance and one touchdown in Charlotte to compliment Derrius Guice on Sunday and then a practice on Wednesday, Peterson caught up with reporters including Redskins Maven/SI.com in the Redskins locker room.

With four games remaining, Peterson is at 147 rushing attempts for 642 yards, a 4.4 average, 2 touchdowns and a long of 29 on the ground. Add in (11-98) as a receiver, which is far from his strength. 

He was deactivated for week one (for no great reason) and was criminally underused by Jay Gruden in the next four games. 

This after a combined 1,250 yards-from-scrimmage season last year with 8 total touchdowns, despite being brought in after Guice was lost for the year and Samaje Perine went out in the second preseason game. 

He was re-signed  a two-year contract this past March. He costs virtually nothing this year at $1.78 million under the salary cap. 

Next year, he only counts $3 million under the cap and if the Redskins want to move on before June 1st, they would only incur a $750 K dead money cap hit, per OverTheCap.com. 

Peterson has had slightly more rushing attempts than Guice overall since the second-year young buck returned from injured reserve. In two-of-three games, Peterson has had more opportunities than Guice. 

Whatever. It's not a big deal in my eyes, especially considering the numbers are very close and I still don't trust that Guice can be fully unleashed after the injuries he's had. 

In case you're wondering - the scoreboard over the last three games reads Adrian Peterson - (32-151), Derrius Guice - (27 - 185). 

Guice should be getting more work, if you need him. If you don't, you don't. They didn't on Sunday. 

However, I don't believe that Guice should be getting 25 attempts and Peterson with less than ten. It's a two-back league at a very physically demanding position. 

Of course Guice has more potential and more juice. He should. It doesn't mean that Peterson doesn't have a role, and a critical one. 

That's something Jay Gruden didn't get. It's a decision that Bill Callahan wisely made. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Sign One of Kaepernick's  Receivers

ChrisRussell
2 0

The Washington Redskins are possibly down two receivers this week at Green Bay with Paul Richardson and Trey Quinn trending towards not being able to play. When injury knocks, opportunity arises and it did for Jordan Veasy. Who? Good question.

Thursday Practice Report - Redskins @ Packers

ChrisRussell
0

On a blustery day at Redskins Park, Bill Callahan's troops were outside again in the wind and with officials one more time at practice. It's hard not to notice that the Redskins are more fundamentally sound under their interim head coach. Will it matter on Sunday?

An Open Letter to Washington Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder

IvanLambert
3 0

Ivan Lambert pens an open letter to Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder, with respect, while  hoping that one lifelong fan can connect with another.

ChrisRussell

A bit late on this but always a very good thing to do with your Redskins tickets if you can't go!

0

Redskins Players Have Good Causes & Good Cleats

ChrisRussell
0

One of the best initiatives that the NFL has is "My Cause, My Cleats" an annual game and awareness effort that allows players on each team to show their support to great charitable causes and a little bit of personality on the game shoes.

SNIDER: Pro Bowl voting may shut out Redskins

RickSnider
0

Rick Snider weighs in on the annual NFL all-star game and who from the Redskins deserves to be there. Also, who doesn't?

Wednesday Practice Report - Redskins @ Packers

ChrisRussell
0

The Redskins began on-field preparations for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday here at Redskins Park. Everything you need to know for the suddenly surging Skins is right here.

ChrisRussell

The Redskins signed to the practice squad, WR Jordan Veasy. Per a trusted pal, Veasy was one of…

0
ChrisRussell

Ivan Lambert pens a respectful open letter to Redskins Owner Daniel Snyder.

0

Tress is the Best!

ChrisRussell
0

Washington Redskins Punter Tress Way on NFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, the second week in a row that the Redskins have won the award. Last week, it was Stephen Sims Jr. after the win over Detroit.