Antonio Gibson's Value to Redskins

Memphis running back/receiver/kick returner/jack-of-all things Antonio Gibson is going to be fun to watch in camp (whenever that happens) and in the regular season (if and when that happens). He's coming home and Redskins fans are going to have a blast watching from their homes.

Scott Turner is going to be giddy drawing up formations and cooking up a good recipe for usage.

I think he'll be very good for the Redskins at just under 225 pounds and 4.4 speed with the ability to break tackles and keep churning, Gibson is going to make your jaw hit the floor at times.

The question for some is this: Does he fit from a fantasy perspective?

Bill Enright, Jamie Eisner and your truly discussed his football usage and his fantasy focus on Tuesday.

The beauty of this pick for the Redskins is that the options are limitless. Gibson might drive fantasy owners nuts at first because he might be boom or bust, but I can guarantee you this: He will get his touches.

As Bryan Manning detailed, he carried the football 33 times for 369 yards and four touchdowns. Gibson also caught 38 passes for 735 yards and eight more scores. He averaged over 19 yards per catch.

Oh and he's an electric kick returner too, with a 28 yard per kick return average.

The thing has stood out to me the most when watching tape? Gibson bounces off tacklers and keeps churning and burning.

Maybe that's college football? Last time I checked, plenty of NFL defenders miss tackles.

In addition to what SIS provided there, he had a 69% positive mark on outside runs and was split out 87% of the time as opposed to running being used against a heavy box 9% of the time. He also had a 0% blown block rate per the SIS Rookie Football Handbook.

However you define him or want to use him from a fantasy perspective, Gibson might eventually be much more of a nightmare to opposing defenses.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.