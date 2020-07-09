Burgundy & Gold Forever?

The Washington NFL organization appears to be making choices based on reporting done by ESPN Wednesday.

The expected new name will not have Native American imagery according to Adam Schefter.

Schefter: No Native American Imagery in Name A new name and possibly a new logo is on tap for the Washington NFL organization that is trying to dig out of a massive whole. The name was already fully expected to change despite the team promising a 'thorough review' of whether or not they should do it on Friday.

We are still not exactly sure about the helmet and team logo or emblem, but logic would say that is very unlikely to stay the same, although we can't be sure based on Dan Snyder's desires.

John Keim, Schefter's colleague and the dean of Washington NFL beat reporting mentioned this about the color scheme.

So it appears that the organization is making some very smart decisions, at least for now.

As we've mentioned in every possible way, the team should announce an official name change right as training camp is about to begin but not change the name (even though that can cause uncertainty), while also announcing that the logo will be different and the color scheme will remain the same.

This buys you time. It commits you to a name and logo change but it gives you the breathing room to properly execute such a complicated decision.

I don't think the organization is going to do it that way because of three reasons.

1. They want it over with and to start turning the page.

2. Ron Rivera would rather watch me eat a four-day old tuna sandwich in 110 degree heat and no shade as opposed to answering questions every day about this issue.

3. With major retailers refusing to sell their licensed apparel and with partners looking to get out, the crisis is costing the team a fortune. Not to mention, having no fans or possibly only limited fans.

