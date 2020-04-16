RedskinsReport
Chase Chasing Lamar & Hype!

Chris Russell

Thursday April 23rd will be a night that Chase Young's life will officially change forever. 

He'll be drafted almost surely no lower than third and probably second to the Washington Redskins. 

The DeMatha High School product could be coming home. 

If he does, he has eyes set on a guy who captivated America, Baltimore and the DMV last year, Lamar Jackson. 

He was on Get Up! Wednesday morning on ESPN - Watch the interview right here. 

The NFL put out it's hype package video on Young that popped up on social media witho about a week to go. He probably won't complete his lifelong dream and vision but he'll come pretty damn close. 

Fired up yet, Redskins fans? 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Redskins Heavy Dogs for 2020

I'm far from an expert in gambling but it's probably not a compliment when you are underdogs in 13 of your scheduled 16 games this year. Am I right?

Chris Russell

Wale to Host Virtual Draft Night Party

The Redskins have a few super fans. Dale Earnhardt Jr., Matthew McConaughey and Wale are probably the top three. One of them is hosting the Redskins draft party.

Chris Russell

ESPN: NFL Mock Trade Scenarios

Could the Washington Redskins be cooking up a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Chris Russell

