Chase Chasing Lamar & Hype!

Thursday April 23rd will be a night that Chase Young's life will officially change forever.

He'll be drafted almost surely no lower than third and probably second to the Washington Redskins.

The DeMatha High School product could be coming home.

If he does, he has eyes set on a guy who captivated America, Baltimore and the DMV last year, Lamar Jackson.

He was on Get Up! Wednesday morning on ESPN - Watch the interview right here.

The NFL put out it's hype package video on Young that popped up on social media witho about a week to go. He probably won't complete his lifelong dream and vision but he'll come pretty damn close.

Fired up yet, Redskins fans?

