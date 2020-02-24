RedskinsReport
Chase Worthy of No. 1 Pick in Casserly's Mind

Chris Russell

On the eve of the NFL Scouting Combine and as we get ready to hear from Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera, former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly offered this about the most likely Redskins choice. 

If he's the best player in the draft, as Casserly said and as many already know - he could/should be the No. 1 overall pick. 

That's my concern from a Redskins perspective. 

What happens if the Bengals can't work out a trade to dump out of No. 1 because they fear/know Joe Burrow doesn't want to come to Cincinnati?

What happens if they take Young? 

What do the Redskins do next at that point? 

That's where the draft could become a bonanza or a nightmare!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Chris Russell