Derrius Guice - Fantasy Football ADP Outlook

Derrius Guice has played in five games out of a possible 32.

Can the Washington Redskins and fantasy football players count on Guice in 2020?

From a talent perspective - yes. From an injury perspective - who knows?

SI.com's Bill Enright and I discuss:

A couple of things are at play here: Guys with a significant injury history can all of a sudden stay healthy. The question is for how long?

Hot Read: Don't Count Out Derrius!

Chris Thompson arrived with an injury history to Washington and that was a problem early in his career, until he played all of 2016 and a little more than half of 2017, before a terrible injury.

His body has never really been the same on a consistent basis.

Jordan Reed had injury issues in his first two years and then was terrific in 2015, playing most of the year. Then came 2016 and the problems once again came back and never really left.

Can Guice get and stay healthy for 2020 to at least buy some time? Maybe.

The analytics and numbers all scream out a big year, if he can stay on the field.

Guice Is Nice on SIS Top Breakout List Derrius Guice and the Washington Redskins so far through two years is like a marriage that had great potential and promise, hit a pothole early on and then hung on for dear life by scraping the road for two miles (seasons?) afterwards. Alright, maybe that's a stretch but hopefully you understand the point.

