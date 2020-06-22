Don't Count Out Derrius

There’s no doubt about it. The fate of the Washington Redskins’ season rests in the hands of Dwayne Haskins. The young signal-caller now has the keys to the castle, and the opportunity to solidify his place as a franchise quarterback.

However, as any player in this league, he needs to be surrounded by talent, and one could make the case that Derrius Guice is the second most important person to the team’s offense.

Drafted out of LSU in 2018, the running back has seen a lot transpire in his short NFL career. He was projected as a first-round selection and was touted as one of the premier rushers in his class.

Yet, from the beginning, his career has gotten off to a rocky start. Over his first two seasons, the running back has suffered a torn ACL, a torn meniscus, and a sprained MCL. These injuries have stripped away much of his playing time, and has left him making an appearance in only five of a possible 32 games. The injuries have also raised eyebrows in terms of durability, especially for someone who deems to “run angry.”

Therefore, 2020 is a make-it or break-it year for the young ball carrier. The running back room is now filled in DC, and some would argue that it may even be overcrowded. The team has incumbent starter Adrian Peterson leading the group, followed by Guice, JD Mckissic, Antonio Gibson, Bryce Love and Peyton Barber. It's hard to realistically expect all of those players making the roster. So it’s now time for Guice to break away from the pack, or be in jeopardy of being “just a guy” for the foreseeable future.

Considering all of that, I like Guice’s chances going into this season. At 23, he has many years ahead of him in terms of potential, but he just needs to put it together.

What separates Guice from the group is that he is somewhat of a hybrid of the other running backs. If you are closely watching the Redskins RB competition, there are essentially two races that are taking place. The open position that Chris Thompson vacated, the pass-catching back, and the lead runner on first down. Guice is capable of doing both, and I’d argue he has the best blend of talent among all the running backs of the roster.

At LSU, the running back shared time with Leonard Fournette, who in 2015 was a Heisman Trophy candidate. In spite of this, he still produced seasons of 1,387 and 1,251 yards, not to mention 32 touchdowns over those two years. He also had games where he ran for 252 and 285 yards. The latter was an LSU single-game record. This proves that he has the ability to be a bellcow back.

In Washington, he has developed his pass-catching ability and has shown the propensity for big plays. Although he has only played in five games, he touts an impressive 5.8 yards per carry, which is staggering. It’s fair to argue that the sample-size was limited, but the fact that he has had explosive plays is not. Last season, Guice scored a touchdown on a 45 yard screen pass versus the New York Jets and exploded for a 60-yard run against the Carolina Panthers. He was also gashing the Green Bay Packers for 42 yards on five carries (8.4 YPC) before his MCL injury. Although his injury history is a concern, albeit a big concern, he has the upside which is so appealing and could truly solidify his team.

If Guice proves to be available, his skillset makes the team much more explosive and multiple. He is capable of taking on lead-back duties, and has been developing as a pass catcher. His size and running style also makes him a load to take down in the open field on screens and swing passes. He would also offer a dynamic one-two punch with fellow RB Antonio Gibson.

With Gibson’s unique skill set as a pass-catching back, Offensive coordinator Scott Turner could deploy a two-back system with Guice on the field. This would allow maximum flexibility as both receivers are capable or both running between the tackles and receiving short throws. And, if Gibson is flexed out of the backfield, it would give the bruising Guice a more favorable matchup in the box.

No matter how you view it, the Redskins have unproven talent across the roster. The promising thing is most of the team is very young and has the ability to grow together. I’d imagine that early in the season the team will be reliant on its run game and defense, as the team implements a new offense and Haskins becomes more familiar with its concepts. Making the team running back position even more important.

If he can stay healthy, Guice could provide a stable presence for a budding Redskins offense.

