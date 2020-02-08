RedskinsReport
Doug Doubles Down?

Chris Russell

What did Senior Vice President of Player Development Doug Williams mean by this quote about Dwayne Haskins?

How you interpret it and how I interpret it is probably going to be two different things. 

My spin: Williams is sending a message that Dwayne Haskins needs to work a lot harder than he did last year. 

Everyone knew it and while it got better - it still may not have been enough in the evaluation of coaches and people that matter. 

Don't forget: Some of those people, like Williams, now report to Ron Rivera. 

I'll be very curious to see how particular statement plays out. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

