Dwayne Haskins Wins 1st NFL Game!

The Redskins and Dwayne Haskins won a game. For the Redskins rookie quarterback, it was a first.

For the Redskins, it was a second. Either way, not good enough, Bob!

However, it's better than losing.

They beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday at FedExField, 19-16 in come from behind fashion.

After the win, Haskins met with reporters to discuss the game from his perspective.

The soft-spoken Haskins talking about winning his first NFL game, at home, in the shadows of Bullis High School in Potomac, MD.

It certainly wasn't pretty for Haskins but the offense put together two scoring drives to tie and win the game in the final two minutes.

Haskins and Terry McLaurin certainly have a chance to be something special. McLaurin was targeted 12 times on Sunday, but Haskins is going to have to pull the string better (5-72).

Often fans and media that were critical of Kirk Cousins (mostly fans) would blame him for coming up short in games at the end. He did fail at times. He also succeeded at times.

There's going to be moments that a quarterback is judged by. This comeback win for Haskins, as he mentions below, does mean something besides just a simple win.

The Redskins could have given up. They could have fallen short but they did not and Haskins appeared to grow up a little.

In a separate post, we'll address what happened at the end of the game with Haskins when he was posting for photographs and celebrating with fans, instead of being available for a kneel down snap.

Videos courtesy of Rick Snider of Redskins Maven & S-I, whose post game report card is right here.

