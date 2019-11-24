Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Dwayne Haskins Wins 1st NFL Game!

ChrisRussell

The Redskins and Dwayne Haskins won a game. For the Redskins rookie quarterback, it was a first. 

For the Redskins, it was a second. Either way, not good enough, Bob! 

However, it's better than losing. 

They beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday at FedExField, 19-16 in come from behind fashion. 

After the win, Haskins met with reporters to discuss the game from his perspective. 

The soft-spoken Haskins talking about winning his first NFL game, at home, in the shadows of Bullis High School in Potomac, MD. 

It certainly wasn't pretty for Haskins but the offense put together two scoring drives to tie and win the game in the final two minutes. 

Haskins and  Terry McLaurin certainly have a chance to be something special. McLaurin was targeted 12 times on Sunday, but Haskins is going to have to pull the string better (5-72).

Often fans and media that were critical of Kirk Cousins (mostly fans) would blame him for coming up short in games at the end. He did fail at times. He also succeeded at times. 

There's going to be moments that a quarterback is judged by. This comeback win for Haskins, as he mentions below, does mean something besides just a simple win. 

The Redskins could have given up. They could have fallen short but they did not and Haskins appeared to grow up a little. 

In a separate post, we'll address what happened at the end of the game with Haskins when he was posting for photographs and celebrating with fans, instead of being available for a kneel down snap. 

Videos courtesy of Rick Snider of Redskins Maven & S-I, whose post game report card is right here. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel & can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Snider: Celebrating the Redskins First Home Win in 400 Days!

ChrisRussell
0

October 21, 2018 was a long, long time ago. A lot has changed. Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins finally got it done on Sunday against Detroit. A lot of help along the way from a feisty defense and a great special teams' unit.

ChrisRussell

Check it out guys! Rick Snider with his exclusive grades after a Redskins win!

0

Rick Snider's Redskins - Lions Report Card

RickSnider
0

Professor Rick Snider's Redskins report card grades are in! How did Dwayne Haskins grade out? What about the defense?

ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers. WATCH…

0
ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers. WATCH…

0

In-Game Live - Lions @ Redskins - 2nd Half

ChrisRussell
0

We're LIVE during the second half of the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins and keeping you up to date on what you may have missed, want to see again and our spin!

ChrisRussell

Redskins fans - We're at the half and the Skins have a 13-6 lead. Please check out & comment on…

0
ChrisRussell

Redskins fans - YOU HAVE A LEAD!!! Please check out & comment on our "In-Game Live" post/thread -…

0

In-Game Live: Lions @ Redskins - 1st Half

ChrisRussell
0

We're LIVE during the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins at FedExField with everything going on. Please join us in our Maven/SI community and have your words count!

ChrisRussell

Everything you need to know for today's game right here and linked up in one spot!

0