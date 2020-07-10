FedEx Says Adios Unless Team Name Changes

The Washington NFL team found out more information than just a simple yet powerful request by FedEx to change their name last week.

Per the Washington Post's Liz Clarke - they also were notified that FedEx would remove all of their signage from FedExField in Landover, MD after this upcoming season, if they don't change the team name.

Many (including myself) wondered at the time why 'FedExFred' as I call him, Frederick Smith, the CEO of FedEx, would essentially blindside Dan Snyder.

We soon found out that Smith was essentially leading the charge along with two other partners that all want out of the mess that is Snyder's organization.

Now we know that he's making another powerful stance.

To strip FedExField of all signage, logically means that the name of the stadium would also be removed and therefore an enormous amount of revenue would be in peril.

The original naming rights deal was for $205 million and not set to expire until 2026 under the contractual terms.

It's not known if FedEx can simply break the contract with no financial penalty.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of this site, a part of SI.com. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621