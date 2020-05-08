Four Quarters of the Redskins 2020 Schedule

The Redskins full schedule was released yesterday afternoon, and of course, there are a few takeaways. Let's analyze the docket by each quarter of the season.

Which are the most significant matchups for the Redskins?

Week 1, vs. Philadelphia Eagles - The Redskins face the Eagles in the season opener for the second straight season, with this time Washington is defending their turf. The Eagles, under the Doug Pederson/Carson Wentz tenure, are 5-2 versus the Redskins. Most importantly, the Redskins are losers of five straight against the Eagles, and they have not beaten Philadelphia since 2016. Washington opens up the season with a must-win game and an excellent opportunity to see where they truly are as a team to start the 2020 campaign.

Week 4, vs. Baltimore Ravens - Generally, a match-up against the Ravens, in the grand scheme of things, is not an important game. It is really just a "battle of the beltway" game that holds bragging rights for people in the area. However, this year, it holds more weight for Washington. Though they are 2-0 against the Ravens in their last two games (3-3 series history), this game is their second of two home games in the first quarter of the season. Home field advantage has not existed for Washington, in quite a few years now, the first step to regaining that is beating a regional rival in Landover, Maryland.

Week 6, at. New York Giants - Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a rocky rookie campaign. However, what wasn't rocky, was his two games against the Redskins. Jones threw for 577 yards, six touchdowns (two turnovers), 69 percent completion, and the Giants went 2-0 in those games. Washington plays the Giants twice in four weeks, but the first game is the tone-setter. Washington needs to find a way to get a win on the road.

Week 7, vs. Dallas Cowboys - Like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys have been a tough feat for the Redskins in recent years. Since 2016, when the Cowboys drafted both Ezekiel Elliot and Dak Prescott, the Redskins have one just once (2017) against Dallas. Quite frankly, the Redskins have been awful throughout the entire Jay Gruden era. Washington has to try and turn that around early on in their first three match-ups against the NFC East opponents.

Week 11, vs. Cincinnati Bengals - This one is quite simple, the number one overall pick in the 2020 draft against the number two overall pick in the draft. Joe Burrow's Bengals heads to FedEx Field in a late-season match-up against a Chase Young-led defense, and truthfully, the Redskins defense will have their work cut out for them on-paper. The Bengals have done a good job surrounding Burrow with some talent to work with offensively.

Week 14, at. San Francisco 49ers - Last year, the Redskins were shut out against the 49ers at home. This has little to do with Kyle Shanahan, but much to do with having another shot at the team who embarrassed you at home. Alternatively, former Redskin' standout Trent Williams was just traded to San Francisco during the draft, both Washington and Trent will be eager to prove to the other side that "I have been doing much better without you" when the time comes. So, which side makes their point this week?

Week 16, vs. Carolina Panthers - Both teams were not good a season ago, and the Redskins are 2-1 in their last three match-ups (Redskins are 9-6 in the series). However, the Panthers fired current Redskins head coach Ron Rivera mid-season, after the loss to the Redskins. I know it is a lot. But this one will be personal for Rivera, and any coach would want to beat their former team. So when the time comes, do not believe Ron if he tries to push out the narrative that it is just another game to him, it isn't.

Jamual Forrest has been a freelance sports journalist for four years, covering the Washington Redskins and can be heard as a co-host on The Hog Sty Network's "The Hog Sty" podcast. Additionally, Jamual contributes to The Hog Sty Network and SB Nation's Hogs Haven. You can follow Jamual on Twitter at @LetMualTellit and see his Redskins film breakdowns here.