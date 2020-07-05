Generals an Option?

The Washington Generals? Ehh. OK, I guess.

If the soon to be former Redskins franchise is a new name with a military twist, you have to at least consider it.

Redskins offered an assist from Harlem Globetrotters over name-change consideration The Washington Redskins plan to undergo a "thorough review" to consider whether to change its nickname over racial connotations and the Harlem Globetrotters might be willing to help the NFL franchise out. Globetrotters spokesman Brett Meister told the Action Network on Friday that he'd "love for the franchise or the NFL to call us" about buying the rights to the Washington Generals.

Pete Medhurst and I mentioned the 'Generals' on Friday morning on 106.7 The FAN, as a possibility but I wasn't sure about the trademark restrictions that I presumed and now we know.

A spokesman for the company (Herschend Entertainment) that owns the Globetrotters and Generals trademarks said he'd “love for the franchise or the NFL to call us” about buying the rights to the Washington Generals.

Of cour$$$e they would. Don't bet on it.

For several reasons. The Generals are considered a losing brand.

Also, Dan Snyder doesn't have boatloads of cash hanging around. It's all tied up in his football team which is a cyclone of chaos and his yacht.

This one is not a great option for many reasons.

