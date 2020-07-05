RedskinsReport
Generals an Option?

Chris Russell

The Washington Generals? Ehh. OK, I guess. 

If the soon to be former Redskins franchise is a new name with a military twist, you have to at least consider it. 

Redskins offered an assist from Harlem Globetrotters over name-change consideration

The Washington Redskins plan to undergo a "thorough review" to consider whether to change its nickname over racial connotations and the Harlem Globetrotters might be willing to help the NFL franchise out. Globetrotters spokesman Brett Meister told the Action Network on Friday that he'd "love for the franchise or the NFL to call us" about buying the rights to the Washington Generals.

Pete Medhurst and I mentioned the 'Generals' on Friday morning on 106.7 The FAN, as a possibility but I wasn't sure about the trademark restrictions that I presumed and now we know.

A spokesman for the company (Herschend Entertainment) that owns the Globetrotters and Generals trademarks said he'd  “love for the franchise or the NFL to call us” about buying the rights to the Washington Generals. 

Of cour$$$e they would. Don't bet on it. 

For several reasons. The Generals are considered a losing brand. 

Also, Dan Snyder doesn't have boatloads of cash hanging around. It's all tied up in his football team which is a cyclone of chaos and his yacht. 

Hot Read: New traditions can be created by fans. 

This one is not a great option for many reasons. 

If you want a good list of options - you're in luck. 

If you want a bad set of choices - we've got you covered as well. 

Are you in on the Generals? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

