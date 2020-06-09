Guice Is Nice on SIS Top Breakout List

Derrius Guice and the Washington Redskins so far through two years is like a marriage that had great potential and promise, hit a pothole early on and then hung on for dear life by scraping the road for two miles (seasons?) afterwards.

Alright, maybe that's a stretch but hopefully you understand the point.

Guice has been a lot of potential and ability but a complete inability to stay healthy.

If the former LSU Tiger can find a way to stay on the field for 13 or 14 games this year, it's easy to see how he'll be a stud.

That's a big if. However the numbers tell us that analytically speaking, it is a good bet.

NFL 2020 Breakout Candidates Every NFL season we see young players who haven't cracked the starting lineup, but nevertheless flash big-time potential. These players have taken advantage of their limited opportunities and hope to build upon them to become larger contributors the next season. Here we will highlight some of these players from last season who hope to breakout in 2020.

Guice is tops on the list of 2020 breakout candidates for SIS and SportsInfoSolutionsblog.com

Here's how they did this:

"Players were chosen based on their performance in the SIS player value metric Total Points per Snap. To qualify for this list players have to be entering either their second or third NFL season and must have played between 10 and 40 percent of their teams’ snaps in 2019."

Guice played the bare minimum to be included or ten percent of the Redskins snaps in 2019.

Guice racked up ten total points last year in just the 10% of Redskins snaps

Because he played so few snaps and he was extremely productive, Guice was tops on the SIS list at 0.12 points per snap played.

Here is SIS write-up and explanation: "When he was healthy last season, he flashed high-end potential. His 5.8 yards per rush average ranked second among backs with at least 40 carries. And he ranked first in Yards After Contact (4.6) and fourth in Broken Tackles Per 100 Rushes (28.6)."

In case you forgot, here's Guice at his best against Ron Rivera and the Carolina Panthers.

In second place was a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Tony Pollard, at 0.11 points per snap.

So that means the Redskins finally beat the Cowboys in something. It's been a while since we've been able to say that.

