Happy 10th Easter Anniversary Donovan

Happy Easter Redskins fans. To those of you who celebrate, I hope you were able to have as joyous of a day as possible under the current circumstances.

To those that don't - it was probably another day in relative captivity and it could have been Wednesday, the 4th of July or FriSatday for all you know.

I am somewhere in between.

But I'll never forget ten years ago on Easter Sunday evening, I was trying to spend time with my children and family and much like many holidays in the last 11 years, the Redskins found a way to ruin it!

A leaked trade for Donovan McNabb of the Philadelphia Eagles set the football world ablaze.

Are you freaking kidding me was my response?

There wasn't much, if any, talk about this possibility before and yet out of nowhere, the "Prince of Darkness" as my pal Thom Loverro and others refer to him - Bruce Allen - along with Dan Snyder and then Eagles all everything Andy Reid blew the lid off the joint.

McNabb was heading to the Redskins for whatttt???? Holy BLEEP!

It turned out to be a second-round pick No. 37 in the 2010 NFL Draft and a conditional 3rd/4th round selection that was tied to New Orleans and another deal for Jamaal Brown.

I was on the beat for 106.7 The FAN full-time at that point and the first thing you try and do is reach out to sources and to anyone who will answer your phone call or text to get reaction.

Redskins people were optimistic but I would say far from out-of-this-world excited. It was a move that the Redskins had to make according to many because McNabb was viewed as better than Jason Campbell and coming off a good year.

The most curious question right off the top was this: Why would Andy Reid trade a QUARTERBACK in his own division? What is he nuts? Or did he know something we didn't?

I think you know how that one turned out. It was the first of two times Reid would blindside Bruce Allen and company. It was like a Manhattan trick artist playing three-card monte on an unsuspecting visitor. No chance.

It didn't turn out good at first but it more than worked short-term and long-term.

McNabb had a couple of moments in that one and only year with the Redskins, including that first Sunday Night Football win against the Cowboys plus wins in his return to Philadelphia and a strange win in his hometown of Chicago.

I remember being on the Redskins team bus heading to Lincoln Financial Field that first trip back for McNabb and our buses getting egged and probably more.

There were so many other negatives and moments of craziness that we detailed here.

When I look back ten years ago, I must admit that I thought it was a trade that the Redskins should have made. Little did I know how bad of a fit the Shanahan's and McNabb would be and the complete circus that would become the 2010 season.

The initial story that I was told by someone was that Snyder had nothing to do with it. It was all Allen and Shanahan. Let's just say there's a very different of that story that came out rather quickly in that season.

It was yet another holiday (one of so many) ruined by the Washington Redskins over the years and it was a trade that like so many moves, lacked a cohesive thought process as opposed to a desperate gamble.

Happy Easter everyone!

