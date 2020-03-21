RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Happy 35th to A-P!

Chris Russell

Saturday March 21st is the day that future Hall-of-Fame running back Adrian Peterson turned 35. 

He might be entering his final season in the NFL. Who knows? He probably is entering his final season with the Redskins. 

For whatever absurd reason there was some question about him coming back this year. 

He's been one of the very few that the Redskins organization could hang its hat on since he arrived. 

The Redskins didn't want him. Or better yet, Jay Gruden didn't want him. From the time that he was a free agent with the Vikings, before signing with the Saints and then even after his time with New Orleans and Arizona, I wrote many times that the Redskins should sign him on the old DC Hot Read site (Monumental Sports), on twitter and on the radio. 

Nobody cared. Nobody wanted him. Nobody was excited and neither were the Redskins. 

Until they couldn't deny him anymore. After Derrius Guice was lost in his rookie year, they didn't call Peterson. 

It took until after the next week when Samaje Perine was lost (a Gruden favorite) for the Redskins to get A-P in for a workout, not a signing. 

He apparently blew them away and he really hasn't looked back since. 

Many appreciate him such as his position coach, Randy Jordan. 

One of the few holdovers from Gruden's staff and somebody who has been here since 2014, with a nice touch.

How about this blast from the past?

Cake anyone?

Peterson also thanked everyone for the well wishes by announcing his wife and their family foundation was helping out the people of Houston during the COVID-19 crisis.

Happy birthday A-P! Even though we don't know each other well, you've done more than right since coming here to Washington. 

It's a pleasure to cover you! 

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free and register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two Reasons why Redskins Have Edge on Cam

The Redskins need a veteran quarterback. This should not be questioned. Who it will be is the major issue? How much it will cost is another. Medicals &the  system are also critical factors.

Chris Russell

by

rdsknfan46

Jameis to the Redskins?

The Redskins are in need of a veteran quarterback that can start and actually play. Cam Newton? Probably not. Colt McCoy? No. Matt Moore? Ehh. Jameis Winston? Possibly.

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Redskins Keep Missing on Tight Ends

One of the two top priorities (we thought) in free agency for the Redskins was tight end. So far, a big swing-and-miss for the Redskins.

Chris Russell

Happy birthday and good work by Adrian Peterson & his wife here for the people in Houston.

Chris Russell

Can Cam Come to D.C.?

The Redskins new coaching staff has made it more than clear that they are not looking for a pushover quarterback option. They're right. The question is who? Can Cam come?

Chris Russell

by

Darryl k

The scene outside FedExField on Friday afternoon.

Chris Russell

Joe Flacco's Available - Should the Redskins Show Interest?

Joe Flacco won a Super Bowl and got PAID! Joe Flacco is far from what he used to be, yet he's available and has plenty of experience.

Chris Russell

Breer on Cam: "If the starter winds up faltering, then he can step in."

Cam Newton is still with the Carolina Panthers for right now. That could end at any moment. Where will he wind up? Washington?

Chris Russell

Never really seemed like the Redskins were all that interested. This is not that much $$

Chris Russell

Another Logan Thomas flash block in the game the Lions played at FedExField.

Chris Russell