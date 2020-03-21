Happy 35th to A-P!

Saturday March 21st is the day that future Hall-of-Fame running back Adrian Peterson turned 35.

He might be entering his final season in the NFL. Who knows? He probably is entering his final season with the Redskins.

For whatever absurd reason there was some question about him coming back this year.

He's been one of the very few that the Redskins organization could hang its hat on since he arrived.

The Redskins didn't want him. Or better yet, Jay Gruden didn't want him. From the time that he was a free agent with the Vikings, before signing with the Saints and then even after his time with New Orleans and Arizona, I wrote many times that the Redskins should sign him on the old DC Hot Read site (Monumental Sports), on twitter and on the radio.

Nobody cared. Nobody wanted him. Nobody was excited and neither were the Redskins.

Until they couldn't deny him anymore. After Derrius Guice was lost in his rookie year, they didn't call Peterson.

It took until after the next week when Samaje Perine was lost (a Gruden favorite) for the Redskins to get A-P in for a workout, not a signing.

He apparently blew them away and he really hasn't looked back since.

Many appreciate him such as his position coach, Randy Jordan.

One of the few holdovers from Gruden's staff and somebody who has been here since 2014, with a nice touch.

How about this blast from the past?

Cake anyone?

Peterson also thanked everyone for the well wishes by announcing his wife and their family foundation was helping out the people of Houston during the COVID-19 crisis.

Happy birthday A-P! Even though we don't know each other well, you've done more than right since coming here to Washington.

It's a pleasure to cover you!

