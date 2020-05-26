Haskins Crushed by Simms

Dwayne Haskins was ranked almost as low as you can possibly be ranked by a significant NFL analyst.

On Chris Simms Top-40 quarterback list - Haskins isn't exactly in the cellar but he can smell the damp must.

The explanation isn't as harsh as the ranking, for whatever that's worth. The ranking will get all the buzz.

The big one is what many NFL analysts and personnel sources have talked about and is still nerve-wracking.

When you hear "how raw of a talent he still is" and some "shake your head" throws, you realize that IF Haskins can develop fully and IF Haskins can stay healthy, it's going to take longer than most want/realize.

Haskins' health is a top concern of mine and something that nobody else is paying attention to.

I'll be right as I almost always am. Durability is and should be the No. 1 box that you check off and in his rookie year, Haskins did not show it.

Anticipation is a problem according to some that know more about the quarterback position than I do. I believe it is but I don't know it is for sure, as others do.

Holding on to the ball was an issue last year, some of which is to be expected.

Maturity and work ethic was a major issue at times last year. It got better but it is nowhere close to being enough.

Deep ball throwing was a significant issue as well. If Haskins can't improve at that, say good night.

All is not lost however. I think. We hope? Usually quarterbacks make a significant jump in year one to year two.

Also, Haskins did make progress in his final game-and-a-half of his rookie year and Ron Rivera loved how he handled the last few minutes of the Detroit win after Thanksgiving.

The only quarterback that ranked worse according to Simms was someone who hasn't played a single down yet in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa.

Good thing for that!

That also means quarterbacks like Mitch Trubisky are ranked ahead of Haskins (No. 38) along with obviously every other starting quarterback in the NFL is.

Gardner Minshew. Whoever the Patriots quarterback will be has to rank ahead. Joe Burrow does too. You get the point.

Is Dwayne Haskins ONLY better than Tua Tagovailoa at this point among starting quarterbacks & a couple of possible starters? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

