Haskins Getting Ready to Build vs. Big Blue

His best game so far, now in the rear-view mirror, a game he referred to as an "average game for me" - Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins were on the practice field Wednesday afternoon inside on a cold and windy afternoon at Redskins Park.

“I’m nowhere close to where I should be,” Haskins said after Sunday's loss to the Eagles, a game he played in front of his former coach at Ohio State.

Certainly, a more fruitful plan combined with real accuracy and execution was the most important part.

Before practice on Wednesday, Haskins spoke with reporters and while he was satisfied, the Redskins didn't win and they have to build on it this week.

“Probably best game statistically, but probably the best game as far as just putting everything on tape, I would say. I mean, we were doing that all week in practice and just trying to translate it to the game and I felt like that game was the game that we capitalized the most.”

Haskins left an opportunity or several on the table, one play in particular stood out to Redskins' Maven contributor, Ivan Lambert.

Now it's time to put two strong games together for the rookie this Sunday as mercifully the FedExField part of the schedule comes to an end, against the New York Giants, who Haskins played in relief against in week four.

“The good thing about being in the NFC East is you get to play them twice. Just watching film from that game to now, just how cleaner my progressions and eyes are. Just getting better every week, so I’m excited.”

