Haskins' Mural with Tom Brady

Dwayne Haskins is always in the news around these here parts and for good reason.

He's the presumed starting quarterback of the Washington Redskins and with that comes much praise and in many cases, equal amounts of criticism.

Sometimes - he's just there and you see something cool that drags you in, no matter how hard you try and stay away.

Like this. If this doesn't make you feel something good, I don't know what to tell you.

Haskins followed this up with another message. Oh and he's 1000% right, no matter what people want to say about Peyton Manning. They're wrong by the way.

Well done, Dwayne. Happy 23rd birthday as well!

What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.