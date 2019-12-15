RedskinsMaven
Haskins on Urban Meyer: "He was here?"

Chris Russell

It was by far Dwayne Haskins best game as an NFL quarterback. The type of game that you absolutely needed to see before the season ended. 

Win or lose. It did not matter, ultimately. 

Haskins has been making progress in a lot of small and hard to define areas but certainly not where most fans and media and really anybody with a pulse could point to. 

The Redskins were dead last in passing offense coming into Sunday's home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Haskins was 19/28, 261 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers and only one sack allowed. Haskins had a 121.3 ratings. 

He was accurate, which he has not been. He used his weapons and seemed confident. More importantly for me, he wasn't constantly under siege and taking negative plays. 

Even on what appeared to be a broken play on 3rd/1, Haskins looked like he may have been expecting something else and instead he ripped off a 23-yard run around the right side. 

He did this all in front of his college coach, Urban Meyer, who was a guest of Dan Snyder and in the owners box along with Alex Smith and others. 

Meyer, praised Haskins recently, as the best quarterback in Ohio State history. 

Haskins, if you believe him, didn't know Meyer was at the game. 

Hopefully he'll know and you'll know if Urban Meyer wants to be the head coach of the Redskins, which might just satisfy everything on the check list. 

Video courtesy of Rick Snider at FedExField for Redskins Maven. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

