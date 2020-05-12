Hear it from Haskins

Dwayne Haskins, the presumed Redskins starting quarterback did an interview over the weekend with J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

You can watch it here.

Here's my spin on what I heard:

Everyone is making a big deal over the comment that Haskins made on Ron Rivera saying - "Throughout the whole process, Ron was telling me to trust him and I did."

Certainly, a coach needs to build trust with his players and Rivera is clearly one of those guys that players want to run through a wall for, but the question for me is this: When did Rivera start to tell him that?

Was it after the Redskins traded for Kyle Allen? Was it before the combine? After they interviewed Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow?

Timing does matter here.

I'm glad that Haskins has an opportunity to prove himself to this staff. He deserves that. I think he will ultimately be successful and prove himself worthy but I do feel it will also be a bumpy road.

He might take a step backwards along the way or at least sideways. It's going to be interesting to see the journey plays out.

One thing we absolutely will continue to point out no matter what: Things change in the NFL. Situations are fluid.

Haskins is not guaranteed of anything in my eyes except for a roster spot. He'll have to earn it on more than just the practice field as soon as the Redskins are allowed back at their facility.

Last week - Haskins did a rookie season memoir in his own words via Redskins.com

