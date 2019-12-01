In-Game Live - Redskins @ Panthers - 1st Half

It's the (2-9) Washington Redskins and the (5-6) Carolina Panthers. Only one team is on a winning streak and if you can believe it, it's the Redskins.

The official inactives for today's game are here. Our first half in-game live from last week's win over Detroit is here. The second-half in-game live is here.

At the 14:21 mark of the first quarter, Panthers Quarterback Kyle Allen scrambled to his right for 3 yards before being tackled and essentially jumped by Daron Payne, who was correctly whistled for unnecessary roughness for 15 yards, which was enforced at the Carolina 42.

And just like that, the Panthers go eight plays and 75 yards, for a touchdown as Curtis Samuel reels in a touchdown pass from the 3-yard line on 3rd/3. It's 7-0 Carolina at the 4:21 mark of the opening quarter.

The Redskins first drive went three-and-out when Adrian Peterson was beat on a block, which turned out to be a sack by Eric Reid.

Curtis Samuel is carving up the Redskins secondary like a Thanksgiving turkey as he just beat Fabian Moreau and Montae Nicholson for a 33-yard gain at the 7:15 mark of the first quarter.

D.J. Moore just ran a square out and was wide open for a touchdown. It looked like Landon Collins was frozen and Quinton Dunbar was confused. It's 14-0 Carolina with 5:18 left in the first.

The Redskins offense is coming alive now, thanks to No. 29.

Once again, the Redskins offense dries up in the red zone, which leads to a field goal by Dustin Hopkins. Dwayne Haskins was a bit high and far for Terry McLaurin, who caught it out of bounds and then was way high for Kelvin Harmon, who almost made a great snare.

It's 14-3 Carolina with 3:09 left in the first quarter.

Nate Orchard just lit up Kyle Allen on an incomplete swing pass after a Christian McCaffrey first down pass. The Redskins also flushed Allen out for a incomplete without serious pressure and then Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen sacked the Panthers' Allen on third down. Great series by the defense at the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins are on the board again as Dustin Hopkins connected on a 42-yard field goal at the 11:22 mark of the 2nd quarter. This was after a disputed catch and turnover by Kelvin Harmon that was initially ruled a interception and Panthers ball but in my opinion was correctly overturned.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.