Inactives for Redskins & Lions

The official inactives are in for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM ET.

Here is the official list for the (3-6-1) Matt Patricia led Lions. As expected Matthew Stafford (back) is out.

The Redskins also catch a break with high priced free agent pass rusher Trey Flowers being down for Detroit today.

As for the Redskins, it's been a bit of a circus already with the Josh Norman situation and this is their official list.

Norman is officially in and Daron Payne is officially down today, which is a big blow to the Redskins defensive line. It puts more pressure on the back end with players like Landon Collins having to make a big impact.

Chris Thompson is out for another week as well, despite returning to practice. It will be interesting to see the running back breakdown today.

