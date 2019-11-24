Redskins
Inactives for Redskins & Lions

ChrisRussell

The official inactives are in for the Washington Redskins and Detroit Lions with kickoff scheduled for 1 PM ET. 

Here is the official list for the (3-6-1) Matt Patricia led Lions. As expected Matthew Stafford (back) is out. 

The Redskins also catch a break with high priced free agent pass rusher Trey Flowers being down for Detroit today. 

As for the Redskins, it's been a bit of a circus already with the Josh Norman situation and this is their official list. 

Norman is officially in and Daron Payne is officially down today, which is a big blow to the Redskins defensive line. It puts more pressure on the back end with players like Landon Collins having to make a big impact. 

Chris Thompson is out for another week as well, despite returning to practice. It will be interesting to see the running back breakdown today. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

Dwayne Haskins Wins 1st NFL Game!

ChrisRussell
Dwayne Haskins won his first NFL game on Sunday afternoon as the Washington Redskins beat the Detroit Lions, 19-16. Not without some controversy, however. It also wasn't a good first 3 + quarters but it was a productive final two drives.

Snider: Celebrating the Redskins First Home Win in 400 Days!

ChrisRussell
October 21, 2018 was a long, long time ago. A lot has changed. Dwayne Haskins and the Redskins finally got it done on Sunday against Detroit. A lot of help along the way from a feisty defense and a great special teams' unit.

ChrisRussell

Check it out guys! Rick Snider with his exclusive grades after a Redskins win!

Rick Snider's Redskins - Lions Report Card

RickSnider
Professor Rick Snider's Redskins report card grades are in! How did Dwayne Haskins grade out? What about the defense?

ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers.

ChrisRussell

Another horrible pass by Dwayne Haskins....this is a killer. The others hurt, but not daggers.

In-Game Live - Lions @ Redskins - 2nd Half

ChrisRussell
We're LIVE during the second half of the Detroit Lions and the Washington Redskins and keeping you up to date on what you may have missed, want to see again and our spin!

ChrisRussell

Redskins fans - We're at the half and the Skins have a 13-6 lead.

ChrisRussell

Redskins fans - YOU HAVE A LEAD!!!

In-Game Live: Lions @ Redskins - 1st Half

ChrisRussell
0

We're LIVE during the Detroit Lions vs. Washington Redskins at FedExField with everything going on. Please join us in our Maven/SI community and have your words count!