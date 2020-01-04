Jonathan Allen on Ron Rivera: "You always have to be uncomfortable."

Jonathan Allen was at the Ron Rivera introductory press conference on Thursday. He didn't speak to the media, leaving Dan Snyder to take center-stage, but he sat in the front row with Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice and new defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio.

On Friday, he joined my pals Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier on 106.7 The FAN and the Radio.com app.

He was peppered with questions about Ron Rivera's impact, his early impressions and his future within the 4-3 that the Redskins will be running under Rivera and Jack Del Rio.

"Defensive line is defensive line. I'm not overly worried about anything. I'm just focused on what I gotta do to get better. At the end of the day, playing defensive line is about being physical and beating people up regardless of scheme." Allen said on the FAN.

He took some issue with the clamor for a change to a 4-3 from a 3-4, saying what many of us (media) have disputed. Fans (mostly) have hailed this schematic change (or lack there of beforehand) as the reason why the Redskins have struggled on defense for a decade.

Incorrect. In so many ways. However, I'm open to change and will trust those that know better. Allen correctly pointed out in a pass-happy league that the Redskins would not be dramatically different. "There's not much change," Allen told Paulsen and Rouhier. "Last year, I think we ran 70% sub, which is a 4-3, so we played a a 4-3 last year."

What Allen means by that is this: In obvious passing situations, the Redskins were essentially lining up four defensive lineman on the front anyway, with two down lineman kicked inside and two edge rushers standing up and essentially playing the looks you will see this year.

Allen, also in part, said on 106.7 The FAN that it's not all on the coaches and coordinators as so many wrongly blame. "As players, we have to step up, the onus has to fall on the players." He's right. The Redskins had scheme and communications issues but they had way more talent than they showed. That's not all on Greg Manusky and coaches. That's on the players as much as it is on the coaching staff.

One thing in particular that Allen said, that resonated with me, when talking about accountability and the change that already is being implemented by Rivera, was the now fourth-year lineman saying "you always have to be uncomfortable. Uncomfortability breeds growth. The more uncomfortable you are, the more you'll grow."

Allen, a man of few words but a strong message every time he speaks, also mentioned "I'm excited, I'm excited. Its definitely a new opportunity for us to really get this thing turned around. I really love the message he's preaching. I think he's going to be really good for this organization and the culture."

