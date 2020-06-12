Mayor Bowser: The Team Name is an Obstacle to the Redskins Returning to D.C.

Washington D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser joined Rick “Doc” Walker and Al Galdi on their radio show as Urban One Radio declared today “Mayor Muriel Bowser Appreciation Day.”

They discussed topics that included her interactions and relationship with President Trump, what she is wanting to do with the Metro Police Department with reallocating resources, and how Washington D.C. is faring with the pandemic.

It wouldn’t have been a trip to Doc and Galdi’s show without discussing the Washington Redskins.

D.C. has been bidding and working against Maryland where FedEx Field currently sits and Virginia, where team headquarters are currently located in Ashburn.

It has been reported that back in 2017 that there were negotiations to get the RFK Stadium land transferred to the city in a lease, but that ultimately fell through.

We've known for a while now that Mayor Bowser would like to see the Redskins return to the District where RFK Stadium still stands. She reiterated that today.

What is now looking to be the biggest obstacle from getting the new stadium moved back to D.C. is the team name. Mayor Bowser even went so far that the team moniker is an obstacle both locally and nationally since the federal government does own the land.

The issue of the team name came up again during #blackouttuesday when Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her feelings about it.

I also know of at least a half a dozen members of Congress that would want the name changed before considering letting the District build on the site.

This is not smoke.

"I think it's past time for the team to deal with [the team name, Redskins] offends so many people," Bowser said on The Team 980. "This is a great franchise with a great history, that's beloved in history and it deserves a name that reflects the affection that we feel for the team."

With owner Daniel Snyder defiantly saying in the past that he will “never change the name”—and the NFL becoming more socially aware—it looks like this issue could be coming to a head if Snyder truly wants to return to the hallowed grounds that RFK Stadium sits on.

