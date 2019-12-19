McLaurin is Making his Mark!

Terry McLaurin has not taken the NFL by storm in his rookie year, but he has far exceeded any reasonable expectation that coaches, media and fans had for him in 2019.

He's easily the best Redskins receiver and that was evident early in training camp. The only thing that has stopped him is the carousel at quarterback for Washington, which included all three on the active roster, Case Keenum, Colt McCoy and now Dwayne Haskins.

The 6'0 - 208 pound third-round pick from Ohio State has been a gem from the start on a challenged unit.

NFLGSIS.com

From the 69-yard bomb touchdown he caught in his NFL debut and the one that Case Keenum missed him on, which would have made two long scores to touchdowns in each of his first three games and then two in the Redskins first win - McLaurin has far exceeded reasonable expectations.

He's 167 yards away in two games from the thousand yard mark after his 130-yard performance Sunday vs. Philadelphia, leading Bill Callahan to heap praise on the rookie.

McLaurin is the NFL’s leading rookie receiver in yards per game with an average of 64.1, while having missed the first contest against the Giants in week four.

If he posts 94 yards in the next two games, he’ll become the Redskins all time leader in receiving yards by a rookie passing Anthony Armstrong (871, 2010) and Gary Clark (926, 1985).

With seven touchdowns, he’ll tie a franchise record for most touchdown receptions by a rookie (Charlie Brown, 1982) with one more to make eight or break it with two more.

With a 100-yard game, that would be four on the year, a franchise rookie record.

He has 51 receptions and if he gets three more, hell pass Charley Taylor (53, 1964) for No. 4 in franchise history.

With 17 more yards, McLaurin would join Gary Clark (1985) as the only Redskins rookie receivers with at least 50 catches, 850 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.