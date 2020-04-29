New Redskins, New Jersey Numbers

Here you go Redskins fans! Probably, the news many of you have been waiting for.

Jake Russell put the new kids on the block and their jersey numbers in a different context:

Now you can go by your jerseys and gear. There's a lot of talk around here about switching uniform designs and numbers in general.

Gotta be honest: I don't care one bit. It makes no difference in my eyes.

The only thing I pay attention to is if I know the the number, that makes it easier for me at practice or training camp to identify who is doing what (good or bad) for notes and not having to look at the roster constantly.

However, if it makes you happy to connect the dots and see what others wore in the past - here's a list via Wikipedia.

Back to things that matter for me. Like real football. Enjoy!

