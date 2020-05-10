RedskinsReport
NFC East and NFL Schedule Highlights with a Redskins Twist

Alan Lepore

Now that the dust has settled with looking and dissecting the Washington Redskins 2020 schedule, how does the rest of the NFC East look in comparison? What about the national highlights? Here is what I was able to identify.

NFC East

Giants:

  • Bye Week 11
  • Five of their six divisional games are before Week 12
  • Five of their first eight games are on the road including back-to-back road games against the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys
  • Odell Beckham Jr. and the Browns visit MetLife Stadium Week 15

Eagles:

  • Bye Week 9
  • Play three home games in a row Weeks 6 thru 8
  • Five of first eight games are at home
  • Three of final five games are on the road
  • Have three occurrences of playing back-to-back road games
  • Finish the year with two divisional games

Cowboys:

  • Bye Week 10
  • Play three home games in a row Weeks 4 thru 6
  • Three of final five games are on the road
  • Play back-to-back road games twice
  • Have four Primetime games
  • Finish the year with two divisional games

Check out my game-by-game Redskins predictions and analysis. 

Thanksgiving & the Redskins? No Thanks

The Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. As American as apple pie, right? Or maybe pumpkin pie? Happy Thanksgiving as Dan Snyder likes to say! Even Ron Rivera likes to say it. The NFL loves a good rivalry. An old fashioned blood war between two longtime foes that are on equal footing.

National Schedule Highlights

  • Eight teams will not be featured on Sunday or Monday Night Football in 2020. They are the Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Indianapolis Colts.
  • The Detroit Lions are the only other team than the Washington Redskins that do not have a Thursday night game making them the only two teams that do not play a night game pre-schedule flex.
  • Four teams play three away games in a row. They are the Washington Redskins, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, and New England Patriots.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs play the maximum amount of primetime games allow (5).
  • Bye’s do not start until Week 5.
  • Teams that play Week 2 have the same Bye Week in case the schedule needs to move around.

What do you think of Alan's NFC East & NFL Schedule breakdown, Redskins fans?

Alan Lepore joins RedskinsReport.com while still doing outstanding work as an editor/writer at FullPressCoverage.com or @FPC_Redskins. You can follow him on Twitter @AlanLepore or on instagram @leporealan. Alan is a Villanova University MPA Nonprofit Management candidate and is a fundraising/development professional.

