O'Connell The O.C. Almost has a Complete Offense

The Redskins offense is far from good or even close to being a finished product. They are the worst passing offense (yards per game & yards per play) in the NFL and even though they ran all over Carolina last week, that was preceded by two terrible performances against Detroit and the Jets.

Kevin O'Connell, their first year offensive coordinator and play-caller since Week 6, is in charge of the worst offense in the NFL (yards per game), has had the burden of picking up the pieces from a throw-happy head coach (Jay Gruden) who wasn't able to figure out the right mix between philosophy and injuries.

Now, he works for a run-first head coach in Bill Callahan

He's also trying to develop a rookie quarterback, two rookie receivers and essentially a rookie running back while having no tight end and being very limited at slot receiver.

O'Connell didn't get Derrius Guice back until the New York Jets debacle. That was only Dwayne Haskins second start. Kelvin Harmon has now started four consecutive games and Terry McLaurin has started every game but one, when he was injured on a short week against the Giants.

All of this while dealing with having no Jordan Reed for the entire season, Vernon Davis out since Week 4 and Chris Thompson missed four games.

He doesn't have every piece but the improvised vision is starting to take shape.

O'Connell mentioned "12" personnel in the video, which is one running back and two tight ends. What he was referring to is an offensive attack that's now built from the outside-in as opposed to the inside-out method that Jay Gruden and the west coast offense was centered around.

In four games together, Haskins is (60-111), 54%, 661 passing yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions and he's been sacked 18 times.

McLaurin has 14 catches on 26 targets in Haskins' four starts. The other Ohio State rookie has 188 receiving yards but NO touchdowns. He hasn't scored a touchdown since October 13th.

Harmon has been targeted 19 times and caught 12 passes while starting four games in a row. He has 153 yards and no touchdowns since Haskins took over on a full-time basis.

Guice, missed the first game that Haskins started but has been a force with (27 - 185) on the ground, with 2 touchdowns. Throw in 4 catches on 6 targets for 59 yards and a score.

The Redskins still aren't complete because of the missing tight ends (Reed and Davis) along with injury/lack of production from Trey Quinn at the slot but they are slowly filling in the puzzle, adjusting on the fly and soon - they hope to be a complete offense.

