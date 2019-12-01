Ryan Kerrigan was ruled out on Friday for today's Washington Redskins Carolina Panthers contest at 1 PM.

Here are the rest of the official Inactives for the Skins.

https://twitter.com/Redskins/status/1201176833703763968?s=09

Daron Payne makes his return after a one game absence while Chris Thompson is active as expected for the first time since October 13.

For the Panthers, who have lost three in a row:

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1201178727616368640?s=19