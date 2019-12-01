Redskins
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Official Inactives - Redskins @ Panthers

ChrisRussell

Ryan Kerrigan was ruled out on Friday for today's Washington Redskins Carolina Panthers contest at 1 PM. 

Here are the rest of the official Inactives for the Skins.

https://twitter.com/Redskins/status/1201176833703763968?s=09

Daron Payne makes his return after a one game absence while Chris Thompson is active as expected for the first time since October 13.

For the Panthers, who have lost three in a row:

https://twitter.com/Panthers/status/1201178727616368640?s=19

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
ChrisRussell

The Redskins are playing for their playoff lives today, boys & girls!

0
ChrisRussell

ICYMI - Our "Skin-less" Thanksgiving feature on why it was cool that the #Redskins did not play.

0
ChrisRussell

ICYMI- All of our links from the past week plus a video report from Redskins Park!

0
ChrisRussell

Should the #Redskins re-arrange the furniture for Mike McCarthy?

0

Mike McCarthy Calling His Shot?

ChrisRussell
0

Former Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor recovering & charged

ChrisRussell
0

Terrelle Pryor's career was a disappointment based on the freak talent that he had but football aside, he's recovering from a stab wound while also facing an assault charge.

Norman Won't Start & He Won't Talk Either

ChrisRussell
2 0

Josh Norman was benched last week by the Redskins, only they tried to conveniently cover it up that it was a mutual decision and one based on health. It wasn't. It was based on his consistent poor play. Yes, he was banged up. No, it wasn't because too hurt to play.

The Skins Finally were Special!

bmanning4
0

The Redskins have been awful for much of the year but special teams have been mostly solid. Last Sunday, they were special and almost single-handedly won them a game.

Manning: "Allen has made Washington a laughingstock around the league."

bmanning4
0

Bruce Allen is in serious danger of being pushed out the door (finally) at Redskins Park. Bryan Manning takes Allen to task for many of his short-comings and disastrous decisions.

Bruce Allen Finally About to Lose Job?

ChrisRussell
0

We've all been hearing behind the scenes that Bruce Allen has been in jeopardy of losing his lofty perch atop the Washington Redskins for two years. Some voices are louder than others. Dan Snyder was close at times last year, sources say. Now it appears he is close again to finally doing the right thing.