RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - James Thrash

RickSnider

For many years, several Redskins beat writers would post their 53-man roster before training camp started. Usually, they were only one off, maybe two. That’s how predictable it was despite coaches saying there would be competition for jobs. Yeah, yeah.

But every few years or so, one player out of nowhere earns a job in August. In 1997, James Thrash turned heads by returning a kickoff for a touchdown. The next week, he did it again. Norv Turner decided right then he needed to keep the undrafted receiver out of Missouri Southern State University.

Thrash had an interesting history with Philadelphia and Washington. First the Eagles cut him and the Redskins picked up Thrash during training camp. After four years, Thrash signed with Philadelphia. He spent three years with the Eagles before traded back to Washington for a fifth-rounder that became Trent Cole, a two-time Pro Bowl end. Thrash spent five more years with the Redskins before retiring with a neck injury.

Overall, Thrash played 12 seasons with 290 receptions, including 126 for Washington. Ironically, he only returned one kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season.

Nowadays, Thrash has been the NFL’s appeals officer since 2015 as well as a Christian evangelist. He’s a fine person whose career was owed to two kickoff return touchdowns a week apart. Just shows you have to see them on the field.

Ol’ Ricky returns on Monday. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Do Statements Matter if Actions Don't Follow?

The Washington Redskins have not issued an official statement like many NFL teams & professional sports teams have. Does it matter, if no action follows?

Chris Russell

Skins Spotlight: Tress Way

Tress Way was the only Redskins starter in the Pro Bowl this year. He's part of a special group that we shine the "Skins Spotlight" on.

IvanLambert

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - "The Marvelous Misfit"

A tale on “The Marvelous Misfit” Joe Don Looney whose stunts were so crazy you’d swear it was all made up. Plus, watch my video on Redskins special teams.

RickSnider

Redskins Have Worst QB's?

Do the Washington Redskins have a bad quarterback situation or is it just one that is incomplete? I believe the latter applies but they have a lot to prove.

Chris Russell

Haskins & Other NFL Stars Have an Exchange

Does Dwayne Haskins have an obligation to speak about societal problems if he doesn't want to?

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jerseys

Ol’ Ricky has never been one to care about what color jerseys the Redskins wore. But, there was a year when things were a little off. Plus, my video on Scott Turner & the offense.

RickSnider

Trent Williams on new helmet: "I actually have it now. It fits fine.”

The San Francisco 49ers now have Trent Williams, the good and the disappointing. The Washington Redskins have nothing but a sour taste in their mouth.

George Carmi

8 yrs ago -a great day w/ Mike Shanahan & Ed McCaffrey Down Syndrome

Chris Russell

A Basketball Legend & Washington D.C./DMV area ICON passes away.

Chris Russell

by

IvanLambert

No Redskins in Richmond

As expected, the NFL is forcing all teams to stay home this summer for training camp.

Chris Russell