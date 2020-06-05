Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - James Thrash

For many years, several Redskins beat writers would post their 53-man roster before training camp started. Usually, they were only one off, maybe two. That’s how predictable it was despite coaches saying there would be competition for jobs. Yeah, yeah.

But every few years or so, one player out of nowhere earns a job in August. In 1997, James Thrash turned heads by returning a kickoff for a touchdown. The next week, he did it again. Norv Turner decided right then he needed to keep the undrafted receiver out of Missouri Southern State University.

Thrash had an interesting history with Philadelphia and Washington. First the Eagles cut him and the Redskins picked up Thrash during training camp. After four years, Thrash signed with Philadelphia. He spent three years with the Eagles before traded back to Washington for a fifth-rounder that became Trent Cole, a two-time Pro Bowl end. Thrash spent five more years with the Redskins before retiring with a neck injury.

Overall, Thrash played 12 seasons with 290 receptions, including 126 for Washington. Ironically, he only returned one kickoff for a touchdown during the regular season.

Nowadays, Thrash has been the NFL’s appeals officer since 2015 as well as a Christian evangelist. He’s a fine person whose career was owed to two kickoff return touchdowns a week apart. Just shows you have to see them on the field.

Ol’ Ricky returns on Monday. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.