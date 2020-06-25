RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Jay Leeuwenburg + AP All Day

RickSnider

Ol’ Ricky has been a diabetic for nearly half his life. Type II, which is much easier than Type I. He’s learned to live with it without too many problems. That’s why he thinks guard Jay Leeuwenburg’s career should be remembered.

Leeuwenburg arrived as part of the fabled and expensive 2000 free agent class that included Deion Sanders and Bruce Smith. The bald-headed guard was under the radar. The Redskins were the fifth and last team in eight seasons for the 1992 ninth-round pick by Kansas City.

Leeuwenburg was a rare pro athlete then playing with Type I diabetes. You could count them on one hand. His journey from age 12 when becoming diabetic to the pros was chronicled in his book “Yes I Can! Yes You Can!” with Denny Dressman. It’s still on Amazon.com as an inspirational read for parents and children.

The Redskins made some accommodations for Leeuwenburg, who started 12 games. There was always a snack by the bench along with a blood sugar meter when he stopped during practice to eat. He didn’t miss any plays in games, but closely monitored his glucose numbers.

Leeuwenberg retired after the season, having played 137 games with 108 starts. Just an inspiring guy to listen when talking of overcoming diabetes. It’s not surprising nowadays that he teaches elementary school in Denver while also coaching high school football.

Tomorrow: Ol’ Ricky remembers Kenard Lang. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my “Pizza and Pigskins Tours” later this summer.

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DMV Area Native Ali Krieger & Spike Lee Call for Redskins to Change Name

The Washington Redskins organization is getting hammered again and again for their moniker. Celebrities like Spike Lee and Ali Krieger are the latest.

Chris Russell

by

Skinsfan12

Redskins DC Jack Del Rio Fires Off on Twitter

Washington Redskins Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio Fires Off on Twitter about America

Chris Russell

by

ChrisRussell

Doug Williams on Black QB Summit

Chris Russell

George Preston Marshall's granddaughter on removal by Redskins

Chris Russell

6-24-20 1 Min. Google News on Redskins removal of GPM

Chris Russell

Which Other Redskins Should Have Their Numbers Retired?

Why haven't the Washington Redskins retired more jersey numbers? Nobody seems to know or have a good answer. Here's 5 choices plus a breakdown!

Alan Lepore

'Skins Spotlight - Ryan Kerrigan

Entering his final year under contract with the Washington Redskins, Ryan Kerrigan is on a mission to prove 2019 was an anomaly & 2020 is just the beginning.

Bryan Manning

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Sean Gilbert & Kyle Allen's Chances?

Can the Washington Redskins be good in 2020 if Kyle Allen has to start a bunch of games?

RickSnider

Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Lone Star Dietz + Ryan Anderson on Block?

Ol’ Ricky recalls the man, the Redskins name and question on if he was an American Indian. Plus, video on Ryan Anderson’s status in 2020.

RickSnider

by

TomBenjey

‘Skins Spotlight: Geron Christian

Redskins left tackle Geron Christian is under the 'Skins Spotlight and it's burning!

IvanLambert