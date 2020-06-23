Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Lone Star Dietz + Ryan Anderson on Block?

Ol’ Ricky is in his sixth decade reporting on Washington sports, but he doesn’t date back to 1933 when William Henry “Lone Star” Dietz became the Redskins coach and inspiration of the team name, say some. But, Ol’ Ricky looked into it.

Dietz said he was a Sioux Indian. Critics countered he was white pretending to be an Indian. Ultimately, most things point to Dietz not being an Indian, but living like one.

Owner George Preston Marshall changed the team name from Boston Braves to Redskins when moving to Fenway Park where the Red Sox played. Marshall was piggybacking on the more popular baseball team while not needing to buy new equipment.

The 1930s was the height of American interest in Indians so Marshall hired Dietz as much for marketing reasons. Dietz went to the Carlisle Indian School where he played with “Pop” Warner and Jim Thorpe and was later an Indian extra in a Hollywood movie.

But Dietz’s heritage was exposed after an argument of using too much sugar during World War I rationing. In Tom Benjay’s book "Keep A-Goin’: The Life of Lone Star Dietz," a fellow customer complained of Dietz using excess sugar. The conflict escalated before separated. But, that other diner was the head of the draft board in Spokane, Wash. who reviewed whether Dietz was really an Indian.

Indians weren’t subject to the draft because they weren’t full U.S. citizens until 1924. Dietz was born in 1884 so he would have been in his 30s during the war, but exempt as an Indian. Still, the draft board charged him with evading the draft. The first trial ended with a hung jury. The second trial revealed Dietz was born to two white parents and Dietz was an illegitimate child of an affair with an Indian woman.

The jury needed to decide not on Dietz’ heritage, but whether Dietz believed he was an Indian. The jury once more was hung. The draft board wouldn’t relent and demanded a third trial. Without funds for another defense, Dietz pleaded nolo contendere and spent 30 days in jail.

A 2004 story by the Indian Country Media said Dietz impersonated another man named James On Star, who disappeared in 1894.

Dietz died in 1964 and claimed to be an Indian to the end.

