Ol' Ricky's Redskins Tales - Sam Huff's 72-41 Payback

RickSnider

Sam Huff hated New York Giants coach Allie Sherman for trading him to the Redskins in 1964, especially after telling Huff not to worry over rumors before heading to lunch. Huff went to a local diner and dismissed trade reports only to return to the Giants office and told he was indeed traded.

Huff didn’t want to leave New York. He was a celebrity, even shared a locker with Yankees great Mickey Mantle since the Giants then played at Yankee Stadium. It was a good life and being sent to a team that hadn’t made the playoffs in 18 years was like exile.

Two years later, the Redskins led 69-41 in the closing moments when Huff signaled for field goal kicker Charlie Gogolak.

In 2013, Huff was still fuming when telling me, “Sonny [Jurgensen] said, ‘What the Hell are you doing?’ I said, ‘We need to practice. This is professional football and we need to keep our kicker happy.’ ”

So Gogolak kicked a 29-yarder and the 72-41 final remains the highest-scoring NFL game ever. And decades later, Huff was still snorting Sherman hatred. I think Sam would have torn apart his office if Sherman had walked through the door that day.

Revenge can be sweet.

Tomorrow, Ol’ Ricky remembers old Redskins coach George Allen and karate master Jhoon Rhee. Lots of stories in my book and these are the types of tales I’ll tell on my coming “Pizza and Pigskins Tours.”

Above in the header video: Rick discusses where the NFL might be playing, not if. 

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Redskins in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

