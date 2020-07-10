RedskinsReport
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Gaming

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - Cheerleaders & The Name Game

RickSnider

Ol’ Ricky has watched Washington’s cheerleaders long before his father explained the birds and the bees. Now he’s old enough to be their young grandfather so we’re keeping it clean here.

Owner George Preston Marshall created the NFL’s first cheerleading squad to attract young men to games in 1962. But unlike today’s cheerleaders who pose in calendars wearing little more than a smile, the early ones donned squaw outfits. The women were dressed in buckskin dresses with a headband and feather with dark wigs and pony tails. They were partly discontinued in 1968 and completely abandoned in 1972.

Uniforms have changed over time. In 1978, coach Jack Pardee banned exposed midriffs, but the look was glammed up in 1982 when boxer Sugar Ray Leonard’s sister-in-law designed suede outfits. The 1980s saw a Madonna influence with white go-go boots and one-piece burgundy bodysuits. The exposed midriffs returned in 1998. Along the way there have been bolero jackets, leather shorts and halter tops plus lots of rhinestones.

Today, the “First Ladies of Football” do far more than entertain fans. They’ve done USO tours since the early 1980s and Dept. of Defense tours since 1998. The women have performed in 35 countries and alongside famous singers like James Brown and Ricky Martin.

There may not be cheerleaders this season on the sidelines given fans might also not attend given the pandemic. But, they’ll surely return once the health crisis is resolved.

Tomorrow, Ol’ Ricky is enjoying the weekend. See ya Monday for the final week of Ol’ Ricky. 

Rick Snider is an award-winning sports writer who has covered Washington sports since 1978. He first wrote about the Washington football team in 1983 before becoming a beat writer in 1993. Snider currently writes for several national and international publications and is a Washington tour guide. Follow Rick on Twitter at @Snide_Remarks.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redwolves the Clubhouse Leader?

A poll has led to a sudden surge for a name that many had not considered to be the new moniker for the burgundy and gold.

Chris Russell

Ol' Ricky's Washington Football Tales - 'Tricky Dick' + No Preseason?

Ol’ Ricky remembers President Richard Nixon more for the Watergate cover up than designing a play. Also, our video on no preseason is just fine!

RickSnider

by

IvanLambert

Summer Spotlight - Troy Apke

Troy Apke enters his 3rd NFL season. Could a breakout be on the horizon for the former Penn State Safety?

IvanLambert

Four Reasons For Optimism on Name Change

Many are disgruntled. Some are happy. Here's four reasons for optimism about a name change for the Washington NFL franchise.

George Carmi

Schefter: No Native American Imagery in Name

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that no Native American imagery will be used in the NFL team's new moniker.

Chris Russell

by

Footballfan55

Dan Snyder's Original American Foundation is Running on Empty

Surprise! Surprise!

Chris Russell

Burgundy & Gold Forever?

It appears as if the Washington NFL franchise will be holding onto their traditional colors for now -- burgundy and gold.

Chris Russell

Amazon Pulls the Plug on Washington NFL Apparel

Amazon made a late decision joining others to ban Washington NFL Apparel

Alan Lepore

Washington NFL Team Could Have New Name in Two Weeks?

A report speculates that a new name for the Washington D.C. NFL franchise could happen before training camp

Chris Russell

Statement From the Chicago Blackhawks about their name

Chris Russell

by

Ttiss1968