Redskins 2020 Schedule

The Washington Redskins will open up their 2020 campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th at 1. 

The Redskins do not play a scheduled primetime game this year because their mandatory Thursday game is on Thanksgiving in Dallas. 

The rest of the schedule looks like this:

The next three games are at Arizona, at Cleveland and home for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. 

That's followed by Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams at home, at the New York Giants, home for the Dallas Cowboys on October 25th followed by a bye week. 

The Redskins return home and from the bye on November 8th against the Giants. 

On November 15th, they are at Detroit followed by the Bengals and Joe Burrow on November 22nd. 

Once again, Thanksgiving will be in Dallas for the Cowboys  and then a road game to Pittsburgh. 

The final part of the schedule is at San Francisco on December 13th, Seattle at home on December 20th followed by the final home game of the year against the Carolina Panthers and then the Redskins wrap it up on the road January 3rd against the Eagles.

What do you think about the schedule Redskins fans? More home games earlier or later? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

