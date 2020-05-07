Redskins 2020 Schedule

The Washington Redskins will open up their 2020 campaign against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13th at 1.

The Redskins do not play a scheduled primetime game this year because their mandatory Thursday game is on Thanksgiving in Dallas.

The rest of the schedule looks like this:

The next three games are at Arizona, at Cleveland and home for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

That's followed by Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams at home, at the New York Giants, home for the Dallas Cowboys on October 25th followed by a bye week.

The Redskins return home and from the bye on November 8th against the Giants.

On November 15th, they are at Detroit followed by the Bengals and Joe Burrow on November 22nd.

Once again, Thanksgiving will be in Dallas for the Cowboys and then a road game to Pittsburgh.

The final part of the schedule is at San Francisco on December 13th, Seattle at home on December 20th followed by the final home game of the year against the Carolina Panthers and then the Redskins wrap it up on the road January 3rd against the Eagles.

