Redskins Eagles Inactives in front of Urban Meyer?

Chris Russell

The Redskins and the Eagles (6-7) are coming up today at 1 PM ET. 

Here are the Redskins official inactives for today. 

Remember, the Redskins had to put Derrius Guice, Ryan Kerrigan and Paul Richardson on injured reserve this week, so they obviously won't be playing but also don't count towards the seven inactives. 

Here are the Eagles inactives as they are in a tie for first place. They put Alshon Jeffrey on injured reserve as well. 

As for Urban Meyer - yup - he's there according to J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, which could mean that he's simply watching former Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Terry McLaurin. 

Or it could mean something else that's very significant. 

Stay tuned! 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of Maven & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

