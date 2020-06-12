RedskinsReport
Redskins Getting Ready & Ripped

Chris Russell

That sounds like a juicy summer weekend headline. It's not. 

Just a few NFL players who  happen to play for the Washington Redskins and have more time on their hands than they know what to do with. 

We know about Dwayne Haskins who has carved out his summer bod since we last saw him on the field. It doesn't stop there. 

Washington Redskins No. 2 overall pick Chase Young was already chiseled but he's not exactly taking his status lightly. 

View this post on Instagram

Clocking in Daily...

A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on

Morgan Moses

Derrius Guice

Shaun Dion Hamilton

Greg Stroman:

Being ready physically is your job in the NFL, especially with no on-field offseason program, so none of these clips should be a surprise or considered out of ordinary but social media allows us take a sneak peek at what some of the Redskins are doing to get prepared for the season. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.

