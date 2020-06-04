Redskins Have Worst QB's?

The Washington Redskins have the worst quarterback situation in the NFC East?

That's what our friends at "EagleMaven" walked away with as a ranking in their division personnel source series.

Examining the NFC East: Quarterbacks Our daily series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources moves to the most important position in the game, the quarterback. And there's is an interesting dichotomy going on in the division between the haves, the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and the have-nots, the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, with natural rivalries starting from ground zero.

It's not a surprise, if we're being honest.

Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott are clearly better than Dwayne Haskins while Daniel Jones played better than Haskins in their respective rookie years, winning both of the matchups between the Giants and the Redskins.

Here's what the feature said about the Redskins quarterback room:

"The ‘Skins took Dwayne Haskins at No. 15 overall in 2019 and he ended up starting seven games and really showed his skill-set late in the season in games against the Eagles and Giants. He remains a very raw player, however, and his development will be key under new offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the son of Norv Turner.

“You’re talking about diagnosing and reading defenses," a former AFC personnel executive said when discussing Haskins. “He’s got more than enough from a physical standpoint and you saw some of the flashes late. Typically I don’t like younger quarterbacks changing offenses from Year 1 to 2 but this time, I think it helps because Ron (Rivera, and his staff) will settle things down.”

This is a big issue that only was made larger because of no offseason program.

The analysis of the Redskins continued. "Rivera brought in a safety with whom he's familiar in Kyle Allen, who started 12 games for the Carolina Panthers last season when forced into action and actually won five of them.

"Alex Smith is also still in the organization while trying to recover from his devastating leg injury, but that will likely be a career-ender."

Here's my spin: Nothing that was said was egregious although the criticisms that I see and hear from my own sources are a lack of anticipation and holding on to the football too long.

Clearly because Wentz and Prescott are much better than Haskins, you give the Cowboys and Eagles the nod but is Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy and Cooper Rush clearly better than the Redskins trio if and it's obviously a huge if, Alex Smith is medically cleared to return?

I don't think so but clearly the unknown of Smith hurts any argument. I would still probably take Haskins and Allen along with rookie Steven Montez over the Giants triple-threat but we're splitting hairs.

I don't know how anyone can count on Wentz moving forward to be available when you need him the most. Essentially, he's missed three consecutive playoff appearances for the Eagles in a row.

Jalen Hurts and Nate Sudfeld provide a good insurance plan but clearly they aren't Wentz at hi best..

The Cowboys have a great backup plan in Andy Dalton and I suppose Clayton Thorson as well.

If Haskins spent less time on social media and more time buried in his I-Pad, virtual meetings and on whatever workout field he's been on, he'll close the gap this year on Jones and Wentz.

At this time next year, we could be telling a different story. Or the Redskins will be looking for a new solution.

Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.