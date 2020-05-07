RedskinsReport
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
Gaming

Redskins Hosting Virtual 2020 Schedule Release Show

Chris Russell

It's the last big night for NFL and Redskins fans until at least early August and even that's a stretch.

Tonight - the NFL is releasing their tentative 2020 schedule and the Redskins are celebrating with a virtual schedule release show starting at 7 PM. 

Per the Redskins press release: 

Ron Rivera, Urban Meyer, Matthew McConaughey are expected to headline the event that the team is calling the "largest virtual team celebration in the entire NFL."

The organization says "during the first hour of the show beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, acclaimed director Peter Berg, The Punisher star Jon Bernthal, CNBC’s Halftime Report host Scott Wapner and NFL Network and FOX Sports analyst Peter Schrager will all weigh in on this historic night and their outlook for the 2020 NFL season." 

I don't know who half of those people on that list, but hey - I'm sure it will be fun. 

At 7:30 PM ET - Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera will give his first thoughts on the Redskins schedule for 2020. 

At 9 PM ET - the Redskins say they will have appearances by former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer. Also Adrian Peterson, Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan and Thomas Davis Sr. will join the show. 

That's followed by  Joe Theismann, Santana Moss and London Fletcher will close out the event with a game-by-game schedule breakdown. 

Fans can join this innovative digital experience via livestream on Redskins.com, the Redskins Facebook & Twitter pages, as well as live on NBC Sports Washington.

The Redskins say that you can just the experience at Redskins.com/ScheduleRelease.    

We'll have you covered all night and tomorrow here at RedskinsReport.com with Rick Snider, Alan Lepore and more weighing in. Plus we already have you covered right here:

Redskins reportedly hosting the Eagles to open 2020!

My bad attempt at a Redskins mock schedule.

Tonight on 106.7 The FAN and the Radio.com app from 8-10 PM ET - I'll be hosting a Redskins NFL Schedule release show with some guests to be named. 

What do you think about the schedule Redskins fans?  More home games earlier or later? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redskins Reportedly Hosting Eagles to Open 2020

So much for all those big reports by John Clayton and others that NFL teams would play out-of-conference opponents only in September!

Chris Russell

Redskins Reportedly Hosting Eagles in Season Opener

Chris Russell

Happy 36th Alex Smith

What else can you say about Alex Smith and his "Project 11" attempt at the world's greatest comeback. You could say - Happy birthday!

Chris Russell

Redskins Mock Schedule Mania

On the road to the NFL Draft, we featured a continuous series titled "Mock Draft Mania" and a day before the NFL schedule release - we try to predict the Redskins schedule.

Chris Russell

Redskins Going from Bad to Worse?

Could the Washington Redskins be in line for the No. 1 overall pick in 2021? Yes, if a certain set of analytics are correct. Tank for Trevor Lawrence time?

Chris Russell

by

Rroland77

More OL Depth for Redskins

In an offseason where depth seems to be more the emphasis than talent or production, the Washington Redskins took another step in that direction Wednesday.

Chris Russell

Rick Snider's Redskins Position Group Report Card

Free agency is largely done. The NFL Draft is over. The Washington Redskins are mostly set on their 90-man roster. Time for Professor Ricky to break out the grades.

RickSnider

by

ChrisRussell

Skins Spotlight: Jonathan Allen

Jonathan Allen is embarking on year number four with the Washington Redskins and in the NFL. A man's man and a leader in the "Skins Spotlight."

Chris Russell

Five Additional Free Agents That Could Work for the Redskins

The Washington Redskins have plenty of new faces in different places. Could they add one or two more? Yes. Will they? We don't know. Here's five possibilities.

Alan Lepore

7 NFL Trades That Should Happen?

Chris Russell