It's the last big night for NFL and Redskins fans until at least early August and even that's a stretch.

Tonight - the NFL is releasing their tentative 2020 schedule and the Redskins are celebrating with a virtual schedule release show starting at 7 PM.

Per the Redskins press release:

Ron Rivera, Urban Meyer, Matthew McConaughey are expected to headline the event that the team is calling the "largest virtual team celebration in the entire NFL."

The organization says "during the first hour of the show beginning at 7 p.m. ET, Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey, acclaimed director Peter Berg, The Punisher star Jon Bernthal, CNBC’s Halftime Report host Scott Wapner and NFL Network and FOX Sports analyst Peter Schrager will all weigh in on this historic night and their outlook for the 2020 NFL season."

I don't know who half of those people on that list, but hey - I'm sure it will be fun.

At 7:30 PM ET - Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera will give his first thoughts on the Redskins schedule for 2020.

At 9 PM ET - the Redskins say they will have appearances by former Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer. Also Adrian Peterson, Chase Young, Ryan Kerrigan and Thomas Davis Sr. will join the show.

That's followed by Joe Theismann, Santana Moss and London Fletcher will close out the event with a game-by-game schedule breakdown.

Fans can join this innovative digital experience via livestream on Redskins.com, the Redskins Facebook & Twitter pages, as well as live on NBC Sports Washington.

The Redskins say that you can just the experience at Redskins.com/ScheduleRelease.

