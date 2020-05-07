RedskinsReport
Redskins Mock Schedule Mania

Chris Russell

My pal Kevin Sheehan at The Team 980 in the nation's capital has done a Redskins mock schedule for as long as I've been around. 

He has one this year.

Kevin Sheehan's 2020 Redskins Mock Schedule

The annual tradition... Kevin Sheehan reveals his 2020 Redskins Mock Schedule. Where's the toughest stretch? Best chance for a win streak? How many will Kevin get right?

As the NFL gets set to announce the 2020 planned schedule, we thought we'd take our shot at it as well. 

Our pal, Rick Snider, has had some thoughts on twitter after authoring this video analysis earlier in the week.

Here's my best/worst crack!

Week 1 - September 13 - vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow vs. Dwayne Haskins?)

Week 2 - September 20 - at Cleveland Browns (The Dawg Pound awaits)

OBJ Low © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 - September 27 - Seattle Seahawks (Quinton Dunbar's return!)

Week 4 - October 1 - at New York Giants (Thursday Night Football) (Ron Rivera vs. Dave Gettleman?)

Week 5 - October 11 - at Pittsburgh Steelers (Former Redskins coaches Ike Hilliard & Danny Smith await)

Week 6 - October 19 - Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Lamar) 

Week 7 - October 25 - at Dallas Cowboys (Andy Dalton vs. Kyle Allen?) 

Week 8 - November 1 - at San Francisco 49ers (Trent's Revenge?)

Week 9 - November 8 - Bye

Week 10 - November 15 - at Detroit Lions (Logan Thomas Returns to Ford Field!)

Week 11 - November 22 - Philadelphia Eagles (Will Carson Wentz be standing?)

Week 12 - November 29 - Los Angeles Rams - (Sean McVay & Joe Barry return to the hallowed halls)

Week 13 - December 6 - at Arizona Cardinals (Skins stop at Kliff Kingsbury's house. The really nice one).

Kliff Kingsbury's House Steals NFL Draft Show on Telecast; Twitter Storm Follows

The 2020 NFL Virtual Draft took millions of viewers inside the homes of coaches and general managers where everyone was able to see families gathered around computers, Bill Belichick's dog Nike sitting in his "dad's" chair and much more.

Week 14 - December 13 - Carolina Panthers (Ron Rivera Keeps Pounding!)

Week 15 - December 20 - Dallas Cowboys (An early Christmas present?)

Week 16 - December 26 - at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday Special - Sudfeld or Hurts?)

Week 17 - January 3 - vs. New York Giants (I remember a Week 17 Skins-GMen clash once)

What do you think Redskins fans? Who are you going with for the Redskins opener? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Comments

