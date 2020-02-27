Redskins News & Nuggets

RedskinsReport
The Redskins really never stop making some sort of news. That's good for you. There's always something to chew on. 

Thursday was no different as Ron Rivera was a guest of J.P. Finlay and Mitch Tischler on the "Redskins Talk" podcast.

Per Finlay, Rivera mentioned the following:

So, Ryan Kerrigan, as was expected is a part of the Redskins plans in 2020. As I always say - just because you have 'plans' doesn't mean they will turn out. 

Kerrigan is in a no-mans land to some degree. 

If the Redskins give him a multi-year contract extension, they could be in some big trouble to get out of it, if Kerrigan doesn't recover from his first bad year in his NFL career. 

A one-year extension is more palatable but still has some significant risk. 

My spin all along has been no extension, play things out and absorb the $11.5 million cap hit, knowing full well that that you can adjust some things later. 

One fan misinterpreted what I was saying on 106..7 The FAN on Wednesday, when I talked about this issue, that was first reported by John Keim of ESPN (a possible contract extension). 

Finlay also mentioned that Rivera confirmed that Brandon Scherff is more than in the plans, as everyone expected.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Capanomics for Redskins

The Redskins have plenty of room to spend in free agency. The key? Not spending it on players that are quick failures. A problem with the previous regime.o5

Chris Russell

by

Cal732g

Rivera Continues to Make a Great Impression

From the 'not everyone is going to care about this department' - Ron Rivera has been on a goodwill tour representing the Redskins and is making huge strides to win a lot of football fans over.

Chris Russell

Chase Chatting it up!

Chase Young is chasing glory and will almost certainly be one of the two top picks in the NFL Draft in late April.

Chris Russell

From Tuesday - Locked on Redskins full POD previewing the Scouting Combine/Redskins. From Monday - Doug Williams on Dwayne & updating Trent - Locked on Redskins POD

Chris Russell

Redskins to Meet with Joe Burrow AND Tua

We've been talking about all of the possibilities for weeks while everyone else while everyone was refusing to believe that the Redskins could take Joe Burrow at No. 2. Now - the truth is revealed.

Chris Russell

Snider: "Tasking" for Tua?

Rick Snider on the Tua rise which benefits the Redskins is more than one way.

RickSnider

Jerry Juedy, perhaps best WR in draft did a weird thing.

Chris Russell

Redskins Make Trade for NFL Draft - 20 Years ago Today

20 years ago, February 26th, the Redskins took a swing for the fences. It worked and it didn't. Now they face a decision to hold serve or let another team try and strike gold!

IvanLambert

Kyle Smith Speaks

Kyle Smith, the No. 2 football man in the Redskins organization, spoke Tuesday at the NFL Combine. What did you miss?

Chris Russell

Josh Norman to Pay the Bills?

The Redskins did the right thing. A move they should have made a year ago by letting go of Josh Norman. His former coach Ron Rivera didn't want him but the Panthers North might.

Chris Russell