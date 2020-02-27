Redskins News & Nuggets

The Redskins really never stop making some sort of news. That's good for you. There's always something to chew on.

Thursday was no different as Ron Rivera was a guest of J.P. Finlay and Mitch Tischler on the "Redskins Talk" podcast.

Per Finlay, Rivera mentioned the following:

So, Ryan Kerrigan, as was expected is a part of the Redskins plans in 2020. As I always say - just because you have 'plans' doesn't mean they will turn out.

Kerrigan is in a no-mans land to some degree.

If the Redskins give him a multi-year contract extension, they could be in some big trouble to get out of it, if Kerrigan doesn't recover from his first bad year in his NFL career.

A one-year extension is more palatable but still has some significant risk.

My spin all along has been no extension, play things out and absorb the $11.5 million cap hit, knowing full well that that you can adjust some things later.

One fan misinterpreted what I was saying on 106..7 The FAN on Wednesday, when I talked about this issue, that was first reported by John Keim of ESPN (a possible contract extension).

Finlay also mentioned that Rivera confirmed that Brandon Scherff is more than in the plans, as everyone expected.

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel.