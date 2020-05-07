RedskinsReport
Redskins Reportedly Hosting Eagles to Open 2020

Chris Russell

In this virtual world, shut-down and offseason, the only thing that is full-steam ahead is the National Football League. 

They haven't stopped for one second. It's been a relentless pace. 

They're also planning on starting the NFL season on time. Do they have contingency plans? Yes. 

Is it a guarantee that the season will start on time? No. Fans in the crowd? Probably some but maybe not more than 10-thousand roughly?

There were major reports Wednesday that the NFL was set to play only out of conference games in the month of September. 

John Clayton: 2020 NFL schedule will feature AFC vs. NFC for first four weeks

Roughly one day before the NFL will release a 17-week schedule for the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, football insider John Clayton said the league is planning for the possibility that games could be canceled en route to a shortened campaign.

Well - unless every other report around the country that has emerged today is wrong, that theory and information is dead wrong. 

The Redskins are reportedly set to host the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField.

We should point out that Finlay does not give an exact date. It's possible this could be a Monday Night Football opener on September 14th or if the NFL decides to play some games on Saturday this year. 

If this report is true and others such as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers meeting up with Drew Brees and the Saints - then the NFL is going full throttle with very little concern for cancelling games. 

It would also mean our "Mock Schedule" prediction of the Bengals and Joe Burrow coming to FedEx for the season opener is woefully wrong as well. 

If the Redskins open against the Eagles, who do they close with?  What do you think Redskins fans? Sign up free, register and join us by voicing your opinion on our community pages and right below!

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621. 

