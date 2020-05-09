Redskins Schedule-a-palooza & over/unders

The Washington Redskins 16-game schedule for the 2020 season is out as we have covered over and over again in this space at RedskinsReport.com.

Want more? We've got more!

Now we go "Inside the Numbers"

Per SportsBettingDime.com (SBD), which says they have a unique strength of schedule formula using over/unders totals for opponents and teams across the NFL.

They rank the Atlanta Falcons with the most difficult path to the playoffs as their opponents are projected to have 136 wins. The New York Giants have the second most difficult road at 135.3.

Washington is ranked as having the 8th most difficult road with their opponents projected to have 132 wins on the year.

The site breaks it down further into first-half and second-half totals.

SBD says Redskins opponents are projected to have 66.5 wins in the first and 65.5 in the second. So about break-even, despite a killer stretch in late November and December.

The Redskins open and close the season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

**Per BetOnline (BetOnline.ag), the Redskins are still only favored in two games and a pick'em in one as was the case before the NFL Draft and the schedule release.

The Ravens, who play the Redskins in week four, are favored in all 16 games.

San Francisco is favored in 13, including when they host the Redskins. They have two pick'em contests.

As for Redskins opponents who could be picked apart:

Cincinnati is favored in one game, underdogs in 14 and a pick’em in one.

Carolina is favored in two, underdogs in 13 with one pick’em.

The New York Giants are favored in one, underdogs in 12 and a pick’em in three.

***The game-by-game list for the Redskins odds are here:

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Redskins +6

Washington Redskins @ Arizona Cardinals -7

Washington Bengals @ Cleveland Browns -9

Baltimore Ravens @ Washington Redskins +10

Los Angeles Rams @ Washington Redskins +5

Washington Redskins @ New York Giants -5

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Redskins +6

Bye Week

New York Giants @ Washington Redskins PK

Washington Redskins @ Detroit Lions -5½

Cincinnati Bengals @ Washington Redskins -1½

Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys -11

Washington Redskins @ Pittsburgh Steelers -10

Washington Redskins @ San Francisco 49ers -14

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Redskins +6

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins -1½

Washington Redskins @ Philadelphia Eagles -10½

