Redskins Selling Out FedExField Because...

Chris Russell

The Washington Redskins, in the last week, have announced four different summer events at FedExField. 

Others have already been pointing out the potential damage to the field surface after the four events that start on May 27th with a concert, continue in June with a Monster Truck event and then wraps up with two concerts in a span of six days in late August. 

The events are officially as follows:

Wednesday May 27th - BTS World Tour

Saturday June 6th - Monster Jam Trucks

Friday August 21 - Justin Bieber

Thursday August 27 - Rammstein

A couple of things to point out and you can dismiss it or not think it's a big deal. 

No. 1 - The summer slate does not include a college football game as of now, which the Redskins have hosted several times. It's unlikely one will be added at this point. 

No. 2 - FedExField is usually host to a soccer game or two which certainly can be added to the schedule at a later date. 

No. 3 - J.P. Finlay of NBC Sports Washington points out that a source told him the field surface will be completely changed after the late August concerts. 

Here's my response to that:

We mentioned in the video above that this could be a message to the state of Maryland and politicians about what a more frequent event schedule can do for tax revenue and tourism in Southern Maryland, after last week's new stadium proposal.  

It also can't be ruled out that a heavier than normal concert and non-football event schedule could be to help make up for the enormous revenue loss from football operations over the last few years at FedExField, largely in the form of attendance. 

Quite simply - Redskins games don't or haven't sold out  while concerts have a very good chance to bring in mega revenue for Dan Snyder and the Redskins. 

The other issue is the composition of the playing surface. 

The Redskins have avoided placing field turf down at FedExField for a number of reasons but my understanding is avoiding injury is one of them. That concept has of course not worked in any way, but if you want to be a frequent multi-use facility, you would probably be better off having a synthetic surface. 

Chris Russell is the Publisher of RedskinsReport.com & Sports Illustrated's Washington Redskins channel. He can be heard on 106.7 The FAN in the Washington D.C. area and world-wide on Radio.com. Chris also hosts the "Locked on Redskins" Podcast and can be read via subscription to Warpath Magazine. You can e-mail Chris at russellmania09@Gmail.com or follow him on Twitter at @Russellmania621.

